RICHMOND — With only seconds left in overtime of the All A semifinals, Murray High basketball player Hunter Utley had the ball with the Tigers down by three. However, the Frankfort Panthers made a wise decision and fouled him which sent him to the line for two free throws.
Despite the roaring crowd, Utley remained confident: he knew he could make his shots.
However, even after Utley made his first shot, the Tigers were still down 48-46. One free throw was not going to cut it.
So, Utley looked at head coach Dior Curtis and said, “Do you want me to miss it?”
After the game, Curtis explained, “We sometimes want to try to miss and get a tip in to tie the game when we feel there is not enough time to get a steal or foul.”
But Curtis knew his team had a chance at a quick steal, so Utley made his free throw and the Panthers retrieved the ball. That’s when the Tigers rushed in for the steal and just missed getting the takeaway.
So, with 1.4 seconds left The Panthers tacked on one more free throw. Then, once again the Panthers played it smart. The shooter missed the second intentionally and the long rebound didn’t allow for a good shot attempt. The Tigers lost 49-47.
“We had a chance to get a steal and just had bad placement on the save,” Curtis said. “We could have called a timeout on the steal as well, but those kinds of things we can’t predict.”
What’s so heartbreaking about the loss is that Murray High should have had the game in the bag.
At the end of the first quarter, the Tigers were up 8-4.
Unfortunately, the Tigers’ lead scorer and point guard freshman Grant Whitaker had been called for two charges in the quarter. The Tigers were forced to use Whitaker sparingly, and the freshman who usually averages 20 points a night was held to just three in his 14 minutes against the Panthers.
“Without your starting point guard out there, it’s tough to run the offense efficiently,” Utley said. “Grant is only a freshman but he is a vocal leader and the leading scorer on our team. When he was taken out of the game, it was next man up.”
In the second quarter, Panther Jackson Twombly seemed to take over the show. He totaled nine points in that eight minutes alone. At one point, he put his team ahead 16-15, but Trey Boggess and Charqwan McCallister teamed up to get the Tiger lead back at 19-16.
But without Whitaker, Twombly kept the Tigers at bay.
“We let him get to spots on the court where he was comfortable,” Curtis said. “We have to be in a better position initially.”
With just seconds left in the fourth quarter, the score was 41-39. Darius Duffy had an opportunity for two at the net — and missed. But then the senior did what he does best: cleaned it up. He reshot off of his own attempt and carried the Tigers into overtime at 41-41.
Right before the overtime began, the Murray High players looked around and saw a set of bleachers full of Tiger fans. It was a moment filled with such pride to have even come to the semifinals and to be battling against some of the top teams in the state, and it meant so much more to have such a large group of fans travel the nearly five hours to Richmond just to watch their high school basketball team play.
“Our fan support was great,” Curtis said. “We want to thank all the Tiger fans who game up to support both programs. The Murray Tiger fan base is one of the best in the state of Kentucky. Our administration has supported us every step of the way, and I am grateful to be a part of this community.”
After such a moment of emotion, the Tigers resumed play. The score was back-and-forth for the entirety of that four minutes that seemed to last longer than the previous four quarters combined. 43-43, 45-45. Until Frankfort laid in a two and free throw to bring the score up to 48-45, and that’s when Utley found himself at the line with all eyes on him.
“He is a true competitor,” Curtis said. “He played his heart out tonight and it is tough that we came up short.”
The Tigers gave everything they had to the Panthers, but without Whitaker, they came up short at 49-47.
“I missed some key three-pointers down the stretch that could’ve put us up more or tied the game,” Utley said. “Down the stretch, we had plenty of opportunities to seal the game and we just couldn’t do it. Anybody who watched the game will see that we are a better team. Sometimes the better team doesn’t always win, and they (Frankfort) came ready to play tonight and won the game.”
Utley said he still doesn’t feel one hundred percent after returning from his wrist injury but said he will be there within the next couple of games.
“Hunter defended well even though his shot was not falling,” Curtis said. “On any given night a team can be beaten and we didn’t play well enough to win tonight. We have to work on letting game situations with different line ups in. Usually, we have a set late-game lineup but foul trouble didn’t allow that tonight...Even if we had won tonight and tomorrow, we would not be satisfied. There is always room for improvement, and we love to get better. Making it to semifinals is a good achievement for our program but we have bigger goals.”
Next up, Murray High will travel to St. Mary on Tuesday and tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
