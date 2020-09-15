MURRAY — According to KHSAA’s record books, the last time the Murray High School Lady Tigers lost a set to the Fulton County Lady Pilots was way back in August of 2002, winning the last 16 meetings, which is as far back as the state’s statistics go. That sheer dominance continued Monday night as the Tigers (3-3) evened their season record to .500 and overwhelmed Fulton in three straight sets, winning 25-5, 25-3 and 25-12.
The perfect execution of the Tigers’ serving and net play was incredible against an overmatched Fulton squad. Coach Jennifer Westbrook commented on the blowout, “I think tonight we needed to recover and pull back from our performance last weekend and we used it in order to get ready for the rest of the week.”
The Tigers stormed ahead in the first set taking a lightning-fast 21-1 lead thanks to the serving of juniors Erin Faulkner and Farris Howard. En route to that big lead, the Tigers only lost one point and that was due to a service error. That early run set the tone for the night. Sophomore outside-hitter Rachel Kjellburg capped the opener with the game-winning kill, at 25-5.
The second set was pretty much a replay of the first behind the crafty serving of senior specialist K’lee Taylor, as well as more aces by Howard. Murray jumped out early to a 7-0 lead, continued running up the score to 16-2 and finished even stronger 25-3.
Fulton County tried to make the third and final set a little more interesting but still came up short as they managed to break the double-digit mark in points, but ended up losing the third by the score of 25-12. Junior outside-hitter Jade Oakley finished off the evening with one of her two kills, the final one being the match-winner.
The lack of finishing-focus was not lost on Westbrook as she said, “Tonight our focus wasn’t really where it needed to be. In that third set, we kind of relaxed a little bit and got lazy. We just didn’t move the way I wanted us to and use it fully to our advantage to prepare.”
Faulkner and Oakley led the defense with two digs apiece, however, that is deceptively low since the visitors didn’t return serve efficiently all night. Coridia Hood led the way with seven kills and Faulkner recorded 11 aces to lead the home team in that column.
The next home contest for the Lady Tigers is Sept. 21 against Trigg County at 5:30 p.m.
