RICHMOND — The Murray High Tiger basketball team opened up the All-A quarterfinals a little tepid last night. They ended the first quarter against Metcalfe County tied up 17-17.
But once Murray got warmed up, the Tigers stretched out the lead and never looked back. The game ended with a dominate 67-55 win.
To have such a large win in such a competitive tournament says a lot about the Murray High basketball program.
Head coach Dior Curtis said, “Our guys believe that we are one of the top teams in the state. We have put in a lot of work and our play on the court has helped our guys believe.”
The Tigers’ were efficient and effective with ther shot selection last night. They finished 53.3% from the field.
One athlete in particular shined out especially: freshman Grant Whitaker. Before the end of the first half, Whitaker had already racked up 15 points, and by the end of the night, the freshman totaled 21 points. He shot six of eight from the field and four of five on threes.
At such a young age, Whitaker has already made a name for himself at a competitive state-wide tournament.
“Grant is very skilled and his knowledge of the game helps him get to spots where he can be successful,” Curtis said. “He is not afraid of any situation, and our guys trust him.”
But obviously, it wasn’t just the Tiger offense that won the game for Murray High yesterday. The team also executed phenomenal defense. In the last 4:21 of the third quarter, Metcalfe was unable to score a single field goal.
“We stopped them from getting good looks for the three-point line and made them take tough twos,” Curtis said. “We rebounded the ball well and got the ball in scoring spots. Charvell McCallister and Gabe Taylor were tenacious against their ball handlers and made it tough for them to run their offense.”
As always, 6’7” senior Darius Duffy showed out for the Tiger defense.
“He is a dominant shot-blocker and makes it hard for other teams to score around the rim,” Curtis said.
Duffy also had the crowd wild with two of his famous Duffy Dunks.
“We want Darius to attempt to tear the rim down any chance he gets,” Curtis said. “When he is attacking the rim we are at our best.”
Now the Tigers are gearing up for the semifinals, which will take place at Eastern Kentucky University at 5 p.m. tonight against Frankfort.
“We have to stay locked in on stopping people, and if we can create opportunities on the defensive end it will help our offense,” Curtis said after the game yesterday. “Our guys will have to get a good night’s rest, and we as coaches will have a game plan ready for them tomorrow morning.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.