MURRAY – In about as an impressive performance that you will see in all aspects of the game, the Murray High Tigers demolished the visiting Falcons of Hickman County 81-39 Thursday night. The dominating basketball show in Taylor Gymnasium was highlighted by sophomore guard Grant Whitaker’s 32-point offensive clinic from all over the floor, a pair of two-handed slam dunks for junior forward Trey Boggess and nine assists from junior point guard Charqwan McCallister. Maybe more noteworthy than all of that, however, was Whitaker joining the Murray High 1000 Point Club with a hanging-bank-shot from the right side of the floor at the goal with four minutes left in the game. He became the 13th player in school history to reach the milestone, doing so as only a sophomore.
The Tigers started strong, roaring out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back. They led 26-7 after one quarter and pushed their lead to 22 points at 41-19 at the half. They poured it on offensively in the second half and outscored Hickman 40-20 the rest of the way.
Besides Whitaker’s 10-for-10 inside the arc onslaught, the Tigers got 10 points each from senior Gabe Taylor and Boggess, who also grabbed nine boards, eight points from sophomore Colin Wilson, seven points from McCallister, four points and seven rebounds from senior Dijon Miles, three points each for junior Caleb Wyatt and sophomore Dylan Jennings, two points and eight boards from sophomore Lincoln English and two points with six rebounds from freshman Zavion Carman.
The Tigers travel to Greenwood for their next matchup at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.
