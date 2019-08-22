MURRAY — A group of seven Murray High School athletes were recognized as 2018-2019 Triple Threat Award recipients by Teresa Speed, MHS athletic director. In an effort to continue the national emphasis and the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) own efforts to de-emphasize sports specialization in the athletic culture, the Commissioner’s office launched the “Triple Threat Award,” program in May of 2018 to recognize those students who participate in high school athletics year round.
The award, which is given to student athletes who participate in a KHSAA sport or sport activity on the varsity level during each season of the academic year (fall/winter/spring), will be presented to a total of 1,814 student-athletes for 2017-2018, and 1,878 student-athletes for 2018-19.
To be considered for the award, the student must compete be on the varsity roster of a sport of sport activity for a team in each of the three sports seasons. For this award, the fall sports are Cross Country, Field Hockey, Football, Golf, Soccer, and Volleyball; Winter sports are Basketball, Bowling, Competitive Cheer, Dance, Esports 1st half, Swimming and Diving, and Wrestling and Spring Sports are Archery, Baseball, Bass Fishing, Esports 2nd half, Softball, Tennis, and Track and Field.
The awards are based solely on each member school’s rosters that were submitted through the KHSAA’s online system, as that is the only permitted determinant for athletic eligibility (including team eligibility).
Further details on the breakdown of award recipients can be found at: https://khsaa.org/news-stats-pubs/news-and-information/triple-threat-award/.
The KHSAA staff and Board of Control are proud to issue these awards and look forward to continuing the program in the future to emphasize the values of participation and the now-documented likely negative aspects of sports specialization.
Teresa Speed, MHS athletic director, said these students are to be commended to be recognized with the 2018-2019 1,035 Kentucky male athletes and 843 Kentucky females who play sports year round. “This is a huge compliment to their commitment to their team and their academics,” she said. “We are extremely proud of Daniel, Dijon, Ashkhan, Grant, Beau, Hunter and Angela. Their passion is evident on and off the field with their peers, teachers, coaches and teammates.”
