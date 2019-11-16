MURRAY — The Mayfield Cardinals typically play with flawless execution. However, last night the Cardinals made a mistake that gave Murray High the potential to turn the game around.
The Tigers were only trailing 14-7 in the first quarter when Cardinal Alonzo Daniel fumbled the football. Senior Tiger Landon Armstrong was in the right place at the right time and recovered the fumble at the Cardinals’ 40-yard line. Unfortunately, Murray High was unable to take advantage of their opportunity.
A pass from sophomore Tiger quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski was intercepted by a Cardinal defender, giving Mayfield the momentum back and from that point on they widened the gap to and eventual 56-24 win, ending Murray High’s season.
Tiger head coach Keith Hodge said, “We just let things slip away. We didn’t come up with the big plays that we did last week, and in big games like this, it boils down to a lot of big plays, and they just made a lot more than we did. We didn’t capitalize on some opportunities that we had, and that happens. It happens against good football teams.”
Last night was the fourth time Murray High has battled against Mayfield in the past two years, and each encounter has ended with a loss for the Tigers.
“It comes down to mistakes,” Hodge said. “They capitalize on mistakes so well, and we made several mistakes in that first half that really killed us. It really changes the momentum. I felt like every time we got the momentum back in our way, that it would just shift right back to them, and that’s hard against a good football team. It’s just hard to beat a really good football team turning the ball over.”
Despite the loss, Hodge is proud of the way his team performed last night. For many players, last night was their last performance as a high school football player.
“These seniors are an awesome group of young men that really love the game,” Hodge said. “They play hard and do some really good things. They’re going to be very successful in life. They fought hard.”
This group has come a long way since they came on the team as freshmen four years ago. In 2016, the Tigers finished their season with a losing record of 4-8. This season, Murray High finished 8-3.
“They had a rough season their freshman year and just really turned it around, really bought into things, and we’re going to miss them,” Hodge said. “It’s just a special group.”
Unfortunately, two seniors ended their seasons in a very undesirable, yet similar manner. Hunter Utley and Tommy Waldrop both came just shy of finishing out their seasons due to injuries on War Memorial Field. Utley was rushed to the hospital in a game earlier this season due to a wrist injury.
Last night, Waldrop was rushed to the hospital before the half because of a collar bone injury. He too was unable to finish his senior season.
Hodge was unsure of the details of the injury after the game last night but said, “I think he’s injured pretty badly.”
According to Maddie Waldrop, Tommy’s sister, the injury is a broken collarbone that shouldn’t require surgery, but he will miss a portion of the basketball season.
The plague of injuries that Murray High experienced this year was truly unbelievable, but the team persevered and finished with a season that they can be proud of.
“With what we’ve dealt with this year, I’m very proud of our guys,” Hodge said.
Furthermore, sophomore quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski was given the opportunity to start in the last few games of the season and gain vital experience that will carry over into next season.
“It’s been big for him to get out there and compete,” Hodge said. “Rowdy getting this experience and getting able to be thrown in the fire like this in a huge stage is a big thing. The past four games that he’s played have put him in a situation where he can see how fast the game is, how you have to make precise, quick throws. You really just have to play play-by-play. I think this experience was really good for him moving forward. He needs to really take control of this and have a really good off season.”
Mayfield is sure to continue to be an obstacle in the years to come, but Hodge said an important part of overcoming the Cardinals is starting preparation now.
“It’s how we prepare between now and when the season starts,” Hodge said. “But ultimately I think it comes down to treating every single opponent you line up against like it’s a championship game. Every day of preparation is equally important and every snap matters more than the last one.”
Also of note in last night’s game was the performance of the Mayfield quarterback, Jayden Stinson. On the heels of receiving an offer from Murray State, he went out and threw for over 300 yards and six TDs in the win.
