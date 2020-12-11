MURRAY — When the Murray Tigers face off against Lexington Christian Academy Friday night, it will mark their first time in the Class 2A semifinals since 2014, when they lost to DeSales High School 14-7. The last time the Tigers (8-3) made it past the semifinals and into the championship game was 20 years prior, when they played Beechwood and came up just two points shy, 18-16, of capturing the state crown under former head coach Rick Fisher in 1994. Another 20 years pre-dating that finals appearance, the Tigers captured their second of two state titles besting Beechwood 14-0 under head coach John Hina. That appearance in the finals ended a 13-year drought, as they split the title game with Lynch East Main in 1960 and 1961. The Tigers won their first state title 14-13 under head coach Ty Holland in 1961 after avenging the 39-0 loss the year before. Murray is 2-2 in state title games. In order to break that tie, the Tigers will have to get there first, however.
And getting there again will be no easy task. The Tigers will have to go through one of the top offensive teams in Class 2A, the Lexington Christian Academy Eagles. Sporting the top-passing quarterback in the state regardless of class, not just Class 2A, the Eagles’ (9-1) offense leads the class in passing yards with 2,444 and is second in Class 2A and seventh in the entire state (regardless of class) in passing yards per game, at 244 passing YPG. Junior quarterback Drew Nieves leads the state in passing yards, with 2317, and tied for third in the state in TD passes with 26. So expect the Eagles to air it out against the Tigers.
“Nieves is having an excellent season and he is very hard to prepare for,” said Murray head coach Keith Hodge. “We have to make him feel uncomfortable from the start. Once he settles in, he will make it tough on us, so our goal is to mix things up and put pressure on him in different ways.”
Every good statistical leading passer has a standout player on the other end that has to catch those passes. LCA, in this case, has a dynamic duo at the wideout position, which is going to be quite the challenge for the Tiger defensive backs. Juniors Xavier Brown and Mason Moore are tied and leading Class 2A with 805 receiving yards apiece (the next receiver in the class is more than 100 yards behind both of them), with Moore holding an edge in TD receptions at 10 to 9. Brown, who also plays runningback, has the lead over Moore in college offers to date, with offers from Boston College, Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia. So either option for Nieves is a dangerous one that defensive coordinator Clayton Morris is going to have to prepare for and account for at all times.
“Our defense will be challenged early and often,” said Hodge. “It’s just what LCA does. They do an excellent job of distributing the ball. Both of them constantly line up in different positions, but we have to simply trust our assignments and play fast. Just as important as stopping them will be how we respond to good or bad plays.”
And Murray’s defense has been impressive for most of the season, indicated by the several KHSAA statistical categories that either the defensive unit as a whole or several individuals placed in the top 25. As a team, the Tigers are ninth in Class 2A in total team defense and sixth in team rushing defense, but rushing is not a strength that LCA will lean on. Leading tackler, junior linebacker Andrew Orr, ranks ninth in 2A in total tackles with 86, and 19th in tackles per game with 8.6. They are anchored up front by senior linemen Sebastian Lawrence and junior Devin Lee. Lawrence is tied for third in the entire state, regardless of class (second in 2A) in forced fumbles, with four. Lee is tied for third in 2A with 6.5 sacks. These two players will be key in putting pressure on Nieves and forcing him to be uncomfortable in and out of the pocket. The Tiger secondary has proven to be one of the best in Class 2A over the course of the season, as the unit is tied for fourth in the state, regardless of class, in interceptions, with 15. Senior defensive backs Dijon Miles and Charvelle McCallister have combined for seven of those. Lee has a one-pick edge over McCallister at four to three, which is good for third in the class for Miles and fourth for McCallister. Each individual component of the defense will have to have their best game of the year, because they will face their toughest challenge in containing the passing weapons of the Eagles.
Lexington Christian’s defense, while not quite as impressive on paper as the Tigers,’ is formidable. The Eagle defense is ranked 14th in Class 2A, giving up 21.3 points per game, compared to Murray’s 18.3. Moore, who also stands out on the defensive side of the ball as linebacker, is tied for third in the class with four interceptions on the season, and helped the Eagles advance to the semis last week when he intercepted two Metcalfe County passes and returned one of them for a touchdown.
The front of the defense for LCA is shored up by senior linebacker Mattie Lebryk and junior Jeffrey Selby, who are the leading tacklers for the Eagles, with 112 and 64, respectively. Lebryk is fourth in Class 2A in total tackles. The defensive line will be a front that the Tigers must focus on as well. Keeping Eagle senior linemen Gabe Byrne and Neal Dickey out of the Tiger backfield will be a tough task for the offensive line as they are tied for third in Class 2A with 6.5 sacks each.
The defense has been solid, not spectacular, over the course of the season for LCA. They rely on their aerial attack to lead the way, but the defense stepped up in a major way in their biggest victory of the season, a beatdown on the road of current Class 6A semifinalist Paul Laurence Dunbar (7-2) 54-14, on Oct. 1. Dunbar suffered their first of only two losses to LCA on the way to play Male for the semifinals in the much bigger class, so the Eagles really stepped out of their class to pull off the win against their neighboring rival from three miles down the road by holding them to less than half their scoring average of 30.8 PPG. The Eagle D also held Dunbar to just 223 total yards, more than 100 yards less than Dunbar’s 347 YPG average. The offense was no slouch in the game either, as Nieves threw for five touchdowns, of which Moore caught two and hauled in 133 in receiving yards. Dunbar was only giving up 15.7 PPG and giving up a paltry 76 passing YPG, but LCA walked out of there with 54 points, 279 passing yards and the big win.
LCA also has wins on the season against DeSales (3-3 in 3A), Lexington Catholic (5-3 in 4A), Williamsburg (6-2 in 1A), twice against Somerset (6-3 in 2A), Danville (4-3 in 2A), Pikeville (6-3 in 1A) and Metcalfe County (6-3 in 2A). Their only loss on the year came in early October to Class 5A, 7-1, Frederick Douglass High School. Every LCA opponent was at least .500 on the season and three of the teams are still alive in their respective class playoff semifinals, so the Eagles are battle tested and will be prepared and not nervous against the Tigers.
“The team is excited and ready for this opportunity,” said Hodge. “I feel like we’ve been zeroed in for a long time. We’ve had to put everything together to put us in the best possible position to win games. Team focus has definitely been on point where it needs to be.”
Murray will have to be focused, on point and bring it’s best effort and performance of the season to Lexington if they want to ensure that they go down in Tiger lore as one of the best teams to wear the black adn gold and claw their way into another shot at being state champions.
