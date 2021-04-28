BENTON—The Murray Tigers watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 4-0 loss to Marshall County on Tuesday.
Murray lost despite out-hitting Marshall County seven to five.
Marshall County got things started in the first inning on a Chase Hayden three run home-run
Evan Oakley was the winning pitcher for Marshall. Oakley surrendered no runs on seven hits over six and two-thirds innings, striking out 10. Hayden threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Kade Gibson took the loss for Murray. Gibson lasted six innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out eight.
Murray had seven hits in the game. Crady, Caden Kelly, and Austin Miller each collected multiple hits for the Tigers. n
