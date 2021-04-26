MADISONVILLE—There was no shortage of offense for the Murray Tigers as they put up 16 runs in the 16-6 win over Madisonville on Friday.
The Maroons captured the lead early in the first inning. Ethan Taylor drew a walk, scoring one run.
The Tigers did not stay trailing for long as the put up seven runs in the second inning.
In the second, Caden Kelly singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run, Kade Gibson drew a walk, scoring one run, Nathan Rogers drew a walk, scoring one run, and Austin Miller singled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs.
Nick Holcomb got the win for Murray. Holcomb allowed six hits and five runs over two innings, striking out one.
Gibson threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Taylor started the game for the Maroons. Taylor went one inning, allowing four runs on one hit, striking out one and walking one. Hunter Gossestt and Noah Questelle entered the game as relief, throwing three innings and one inning respectively.
The Tigers got the bats going in the game recording nine hits. Kelly, Miller, Gibson, and Rogers all managed multiple hits for Murray.
Rogers, Gibson, Miller, and Kelly each collected two hits to lead the Tigers in hits on the day.
Murray was agressive on the bases stealing base seven times in the win. Gibson stole base twice in the game. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.