By
HAILEY
WATSON
Sports Reporter
MURRAY — Of course every senior class is special in their own way, but this year’s Murray High football seniors were especially appreciated by the Tiger football program.
Four years ago, this same group ended their season with a 4-8 record. If someone would have told the coaching staff that after the 2019 season the Tigers would reverse that record and finish up 8-4, they would have been skeptical.
And to top it all off, the team was able to continue to succeed even through a plague of injuries. The guys were asked to step up, and they did. That’s why they were recognized so heavily at the Murray High football banquet last night.
Head coach Keith Hodge attributes this team’s success to their willingness to adapt without complaint and their ability to work together.
“These guys cared about Friday night,” Hodge said. “They cared about winning together. If you didn’t get a chance to see them after Friday night, you could see any loss we had in their faces. It showed what this meant to them, and they just kept coming back. We lost some big games this year, but they were always ready for next week, and they were always ready to go back to battle, and they didn’t complain. That’s something that goes a long way. These guys just didn’t do that. They were ready to play. They were ready every single week.”
During the banquet, coaches passed out awards to several athletes. The “No Regrets” award went to Hunter Utley. As a freshman, he only completed 118 passes for 1664 yards and nine touchdowns in eleven games. Fast forward four years later and Utley had 149 completions, 2354 yards, and 30 touchdowns in nine games. Utley’s career ended three games early after an injury against the Mayfield Cardinals, but that did not stop Utley from being there for his team. Hodge was amazed at Utley’s willingness to be enthusiastic and encouraging towards sophomore Rowdy Sokolowski, Murray High’s next-up quarterback.
The recipient of the “Heart of the Tiger” award was voted upon by the freshmen class. They chose a senior that they can look up to as the icon of Murray High football: Noah Merriss. He was someone his team and coaches could rely on for the past three years. He was always consistent and willing to do whatever was asked of him with no complaints. This year he hit 50 extra points with 92.6 percent accuracy. The amount of improvement he made in this short time is truly unheard of.
The last senior to receive an award last night was Tommy Waldrop. Waldrop took on a challenge of changing positions this year to better his team, and to say he played well would be a major understatement. This season he led his team in points scored with 102, and he also led his team in solo tackles with 107. Most impressive is that Waldrop totaled 1178 yards receiving for the Tigers this season.
There was also an award given to an athlete who is not yet a senior. Junior Sebastian Lawrence received the “Trenches Player of the Year” award. Lawrence is one of the best defensive players in the state. He’s the player that all MHS opponents prepare for. Even while dealing with double and triple teams, Lawrence was able to secure 95 tackles. Towards the end of the year, Lawrence was also a major contributor to the Tigers’ offense.
After awards, Mark Waldrop spoke on behalf of the senior class.
He said, “It has been such a pleasure to watch and cheer and cry and root for you all. It has gone by way, way, way too fast, and I wish we could start all over.”
