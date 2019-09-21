MURRAY — The Murray High Tiger football team faced off against one of the most feared quarterbacks in the state last night — Navy commit and Trigg County senior Cameron Jordon.
Murray wound up dominating the line of scrimmage, Jordon, and the game with a final score of 64-27.
Prior to his game against Murray High, Jordon had only thrown two interceptions this season. Tiger Jaiden Jackson quickly put an end to that impressive stat in the first quarter.
With 6:47 left, Jackson dropped back into his normal coverage zone, then he saw Jordan drop back to pass. Jackson read the play perfectly and stepped in front for the interception. He took matters into his own hands and ran a whopping 100 yards — all the way from his own end-zone, scoring the second touchdown of the night for the Murray High Tigers.
“Mentally, I thought about my mother on the way to the end-zone,” Jackson said. “She motivated me to finish. My teammates were an encouragement for me the whole play, whether they were on the sideline or not.”
The Tigers knew Jordon would be their main challenge against the Trigg County Wildcats, and head coach for Murray High, Keith Hodge, made sure to account for Jordon’s talent. The Tigers’ preparation showed as soon as the clock started ticking last night.
Junior defensive end for the Tigers, Sebastian Lawrence said, “Pre-game, we were definitely ready. We knew that defense was going to have to come prepared and give everything we had.”
And the Tigers did just that. They put a stop on a fourth-and-one to get the ball into Charvelle McCallister’s hands. After a hand-off from Utley, McCallister found a seam and scored from 36 yards out.
McCallister finished the game with 167 yards rushing and three touchdowns against the Wildcats Friday night.
“I thought Charvell played very well,” Hodge said. “He’s getting going. The key though goes back to offensive line play. We did a good job of staying on blocks, and Charvell had really great vision tonight.”
It wasn’t until there was only 3:38 left in the first quarter that Jordon scored his team’s first touchdown.
“We made Trigg run a whole lot plays,” Hodge said. “We bent some but did a good job of not breaking too often. We made several big stops throughout the night that put us in good position.
Soon after Jordon scored, Utley threw to Jackson for an 18-yard touchdown. That’s how the rest of the night went. Whatever gains the Wildcats were able to make were soon wiped out by another touchdown from the Tigers.
“Overall we were pretty consistent through the night,” Hodge said, “We didn’t give up big plays and made Trigg have to drive the football. There are some things we were seeing that we need to fix, but we came up with some big plays to compensate.”
The running clock mercy rule was enacted with 9:17 left in the fourth quarter. A big part of the defenses success was their ability to force turnovers.
“I thought the interceptions were the biggest overall plays of the night,” Hodge said. “Both were huge momentum changers and gave us big boosts. We turned them both into big opportunities.”
Execution was also a big factor in last night’s game.
“Execution is always big but sustaining it for four quarters is the goal,” Hodge said. “We had a lot of guys step up tonight and had to execute.”
Jackson said that, despite the talent of Jordon, he knew that Murray High would come out on top.
“My teammates are dawgs. They are different, and they don’t let up for anything,” Jackson said. “We have one goal, and we are one family. That’s what I love about this team. The coaches called great plays throughout the game. Trigg was a great team; we were just more physical.”
