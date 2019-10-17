MURRAY — Now is the time for the Murray High Tiger football team to pick it up. Over the past few weeks, the team has played opponents with losing records. Tomorrow, that will change. The Murray Tigers will be taking on the Caldwell County Tigers, as well as honoring their seniors with a senior night, at 7 p.m.
It’s more important now than ever for Murray High to get the little things right. Things that have been sliding the past couple of weeks will be picked apart by a team like Caldwell, who is currently 6-2 on the season.
Head coach for the Tigers, Keith Hodge, said, “We need to continue to focus on executing every job, every snap. Limiting our mental mistakes is huge this time of year.”
Hodge thought his team did well limiting mistakes in the 54-6 win against the Ballard Memorial Bombers last Friday, but there are still some areas to focus in on.
“We saw things well and voiced those things,” Hodge said. “Rallying to the ball is still a key focus, right along with protecting the ball. Over the last couple of games, we hope the players saw and understand how important field position is. If we can continue to win this aspect of the game, we like our chances.”
Hodge admitted that Caldwell will be a tough team to play.
“Caldwell is always tough to play,” Hodge said. “They play the game right: physical and fast. They love to run the ball, and their quarterback gets the ball out fast, so we’ll have to fly to the ball early. Defensively, they trust what they do and know.”
The object for both teams will be to get the other out of their comfort zone early on.
“We want to slow their run game down early,” Hodge said. “Putting them in third and long situations can put us in really good spots. As we go along, we want to see our run game start to take over. I’m sure they want the same, but if we execute our plan early, then it opens up some things for us to put points on the board.”
Caldwell is just overall different from anyone that the Murray Tigers have played this season. Caldwell has played a tough schedule over the past couple of years, so they are comfortable in highly competitive games like the one that is expected to take place tomorrow night.
“They are well-coached and execute in all three areas very well,” Hodge said. “We’ve had some very competitive games with Caldwell over the years.”
A major contributor to the teams’ past success was Caldwell’s head coach David Barnes, who passed away unexpectedly after a scrimmage early on in the season.
“He’s obviously very missed by everyone,” Hodge said.
Barnes instilled a legacy of hard work and determination in his team. That’s something the Murray High Tigers won’t find easy to overcome in tomorrow night’s game, which will also be the last home game for this season.
“It’s senior night for us,” Hodge said. “It’s hard to imagine it’s come to this time year for this group, but it’s here, and they are a great group of young men.”
Speaking of seniors, after an injury, senior wide receiver Jaiden Jackson will be returning to the field at just the right time. Not only will he have the opportunity to play in his senior night game, but he will also be a crucial asset to ensuring that the Murray High Tigers are able to win another district game and push their district record to 3-0.
“I’m looking forward to seeing him back out there,” Hodge said. “Each district game has big implications so we’ve discussed as a team all week what it means, but we have to worry about winning one-on-ones and see what the score is at the end.”
