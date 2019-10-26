MURRAY — Tiger quarterback Hunter Utley has been the backbone of the Murray High football team for the past four years, all of which he has started. Not only does he lead the team on the field by being one of the main communicators, but he also leads the team off the field. Many of his teammates look up to him during practices.
That’s why it was so devastating when Utley was taken off the field with two minutes left in the second quarter in the game against the Mayfield Cardinals last night. Utley was attempting to rush the Cardinals when Mayfield’s Markeechio Jackson lifted the Tiger quarterback into the air. Utley did not return to the ground safely. He suffered an injury to his wrist and hand and was almost immediately rushed back to Murray for examination.
Head coach Keith Hodge was unsure of the details after the game last night but said that the injury did not look good for Utley. Losing Utley and other Tiger injuries were the main factors in what caused Murray High to fall 41-6 against the Cardinals. It seems as if the Tigers have been plagued with injury since the start of the season, and it is starting to catch up to them.
“It’s reality,” Hodge said. “The bottom line is that it’s reality in small-school football that you’ve got to be as healthy as you can possibly be in big games, and right now, we’re not. So, it’s next man up to develop and help this football team finish winning because we still have games left. The question is, ‘How much pride are we going to play with moving forward?’”
Hodge said his team came on to the field last night ready to play.
“I thought defense did great tonight,” Hodge said.
The Tigers were able to make multiple fourth-down stops last night but so were the Cardinals.
“I thought the defense played well, did a good job and kept us in the game,” Hodge said. “We just stalled out too much and had to punt too much. They started flipping the field and that’s the name of the game: field position. As it got going, they started flipping it on us. I’m proud of the defense tonight. I thought the defense stepped up and played some good football.”
Mayfield is a very competitive team and is now 8-1 on the season and 3-1 in the district.
“Obviously, they’re good,” Hodge said. “They do things right. They play fast. If you don’t play your best game, they’re going to beat you. That’s just the bottom line. Their kids have a ton of experience. They have a lot of starters that have been playing now for several years. You’ve got to play your best ball to beat them, and we didn’t do that tonight for sure.”
Overall, the Tigers showcased good communication. Hodge takes pride in the fact that the team did not fall apart after losing Utley.
“We didn’t fall apart when Utley got hurt. I thought we responded, but it got to a point where we just couldn’t keep going,” Hodge said. “We just couldn’t put points on the board.”
The Tigers continuously were able to make good plays to put themselves in good position, but they just could not transfer those efforts to the scoreboard.
The one Tiger touchdown scored last night was brought in by Charvelle McCallister with a 12-yard run. After McCallister scored, Mayfield’s players were visibly upset. Their emotions resulted in two defensive penalties that put kicker Noah Merriss on Murray’s 30-yard line for the kick-off.
That’s when Tiger Tommy Waldrop set his team up to score again by recovering the ball. Unfortunately, Murray High just couldn’t bring the ball in for a touchdown.
“We put ourselves in position the whole time,” Hodge said. “We just didn’t put points on the board. There at the end, we kind of fell apart a little bit. Instead of just sticking to what we do and staying on the same page, we started getting frustrated at the end instead of playing ball.”
The Tigers just did not play to their potential against the Cardinals. Hodge said that his team will have to spend next week evaluating where they are at.
“We’ve got to evaluate some things and figure out what we can do to be better because tonight wasn’t our best game,” Hodge said. “We’ve just got to be better. It’s just total evaluation moving forward. We have got to evaluate where we’re at and what we need to work on and put ourselves in a better position to win the next ball game next week against Fulton County. It’s just straight evaluation. It really is.”
