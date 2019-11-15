MURRAY — In the first meet of the year, the Murray High swim team came away with a win against Henry County with a score of 940-784. It was exactly the start to the season that first-year head coach Sara Smith wanted to see from her squad.
“I needed to see what we’ve been doing in practice come out in the meet,” Smith said. “I needed to see how they reacted to stuff as a team and I think they did very well. There’s a couple of things we need to work on for our next meet on Saturday, but overall they did an excellent job.”
With a meet between just two teams, the scoring comes down to two things- finishing fast and having team depth. This Tigers’ team was able to bring out 21 different swimmers last night and take some events uncontested, and those points add up quick.
“It’s important to have the depth in our team in order to score points,” Smith said. “In high school swimming, it’s more about your points versus your time. Time is important so that you place well, but in order to place well, you have to race and hit the wall first...We’re up to 21 kids this year so we’re growing and I’m happy with that and our depth is growing.”
The relay teams shined last night as the girls won three different relay events, and the boys won two. Each of those wins was worth 40 points to the team total, while individual wins were worth 20 points each. Scoring for individual events was 20 (1st), 17 (2nd), 16 (3rd), 15 (4th), 14 (5th), 13 (6th), 12 (7th), 11 (8th), and 9 (9th). The Tigers won 13 of the 24 events and their overall depth allowed them to accumulate points in all but one event.
Although they had several wins and fast times last night, Smith said the team still has a lot to improve on as the season continues. The ultimate goal for this team is a state championship and they have what it takes to compete for a title.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff to work on from now until state,” Smith said. “A lot of sharpening our skills, working on our starts, and our turns, and the details, and really getting up and racing. This was the first time we raced and by state, it’s going to take a lot better racing.”
The Tigers have a bunch of swimmers that could potentially come away with a state championship title this year and the expectations are high for Isaac Bourne, Ashkahn Nabavi, Cooper Houk, Daniel Klukan, Coral Brogan, Katelynn Stanczyk, Meg Robinson, Jenna Turley, and Julianne Schmitz.
“They’re all really well set for state,” Smith said.
All of the winning swimmers from last night with their event (all events in yards) were:
(200 medley relay) Stanczyk, Robinson, Brogan, Turley--(200 medley relay) Bourne, Houck, Nabavi, Kluken--(200 freestyle) Brogan--(200 freestyle) Bourne--(200 IM) Robinson--(100 butterfly) Turley--(100 yard butterfly) Houck--(500 freestyle) Robinson--(200 freestyle relay) Schmitz, Stanczyk, Brogan, Turley--(100 backstroke) Brogan--(400 freestyle relay) Robinson, Stanczyk, Schmitz, Turley--(100 backstroke) Houck--(400 freestyle relay) Bourne, Houck, Klukan, Nabavi.
