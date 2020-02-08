MURRAY — The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic lived up to the hype as usual as the Calloway County Lakers (15-10, 0-3) and the Murray High Tigers (21-4, 2-1) battled it out on the hardwood. Ultimately, it was the Tigers that got the win, 45-38 but headed into the fourth quarter, the Lakers held an eight-point lead and looked like they were comfortably in front.
Enter Charqwan McCallister, a player averaging 5.5 points per game off the bench for the Tigers.
He took control of the game in the fourth quarter as he exploded for 14 in the final quarter alone.
“I just wanted to get a boost for my team,” McCallister said. “My team needed me down the stretch…I just went out there and tried to do the best I could do.”
He started the fourth with a driving layup and followed it with back-to-back three’s to get the Tigers within one. On the very next possession, he scored on a short jumper and the Tigers took the lead.
“I was just in a groove,” McCallister said. “I was just playing my game and just let it fly.”
He came out firing away in a tight district game as the Murray offense couldn’t find it’s footing and he gave them the boost they needed.
“He got hot and in a game like that if you get one guy on the floor that gets hot it can have a huge impact,” Lakers head coach Brad Cleaver said.
“That’s the way he plays,” Tigers head coach Dior Curtis said. “He’s a downhill attack guy and when he’s going to his left and finishing strong it opens up other things for him. His jump shot is getting a lot better and he was huge for us coming off the bench.”
The defensive battle raged for three full quarters before McCallister caught fire, and the Lakers felt like they had executed their game plan to that point.
“We were exactly where we wanted to be going into the fourth and they go on a 23-8 run,” Cleaver said. “They had guys that made shots and at the end of the day the team that makes the most shots usually comes out ahead and that’s just what happened.”
After taking the lead, the Tigers got points from Grant Whitaker and Darius Duffy to extend the lead to six. Despite the valiant efforts by the Lakers, their shots just wouldn’t fall in the fourth quarter and the Tigers iced the game away at the free-throw line.
McCallister led all scorers with his 18 point night, while the Tigers’ leading scorer Whitaker was held to eight on 3-9 from the floor. Duffy scored seven points to go along with seven rebounds and six blocked shots.
For the Lakers, Chandler Steele finished with 12 points and four rebounds, while Cade Butler scored 10. Kade Mize had seven and Ki Franklin and Jarrett Darnell each scored five.
The loss guarantees that the Lakers will play as the three seed in the district tournament and sets up a monumental game between the Tigers and Marshals on Tuesday next week in Marshall County.
