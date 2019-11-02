HICKMAN — Many fans were nervous about how the Murray Tigers would perform in their game against the Fulton County Pilots, considering two of the Tigers’ main offensive players were absent from the field last night.
Without four-year starting quarterback Hunter Utley and senior wide receiver Jaiden Jackson, Murray High had a lot of holes to fill and the pressure was on sophomore quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski, who had only started in one previous game.
Thankfully, Sokolowski put all fans’ worries aside in just the first minute of the contest when he completed a pass to senior Waldrop for a 32-yard touchdown, putting the Tigers ahead 7-0.
“He threw a very good ball to Tommy on that play,” Murray High Head Coach Keith Hodge said. “It was a well-executed play.”
By the end of the night, Murray High would extend that lead to a 35-0 win, ending their two-game slide, but the majority of the scoring would not take place until the second half. In fact, the score remained 7-0 until the third quarter.
“We looked very out of sync in the first half,” Hodge said. “We didn’t play with that sense of urgency we should be playing at right now. Obviously, we understand that with some new faces we would take a series to get going, but we waited too long to start setting the tone. Anytime a new quarterback comes in, you have to have your leaders rally around him. It took us until the second half to do that.”
At the start of the third, stand-out defensive lineman Sebastian Lawrence made a big play on special teams. He set the Tigers up to score by grabbing the football after the kick-off and running — and running and running — all the way to the Pilots’ 27-yard line. He had traveled a total of 48 yards.
“He sparked us,” Hodge said. “We just flat out decided to start playing. We took over physically. We starting creating plays.”
Tiger running back Charvell McCallister came in to finish the drive with a touchdown. The Tigers were leading 14-0. That’s when Murray High really started to pick up their run game. McCallister would tack on two more touchdowns and Lawrence would get one of his own to raise the score to 35-0. Once the scoreboard hit 35, the competitors were granted with a running clock.
“Charvell always gets better and better as the game goes on. We thought he’d have a big game. We really need him to have a great game next week,” Hodge said. “Once it got 35-0, they wanted to get the clock going so both teams could stay healthy.”
Another injury is the last thing the Tigers need just a week before they travel to Caldwell to battle the Caldwell Tigers in the first round of the playoffs. Luckily, Murray High was able to stay injury-free during the shutout against Fulton County and was able to come away with a win.
Hodge was impressed with his defensive team tonight. Going into the game, the Tigers knew that they would have to contain Pilot running back Caleb Kimble, and they did just that.
“We swarmed to the ball tonight,” Hodge said. “We knew he was the key and we did a heck of a job defending him. The main thing is that we started tackling better and better as the night went on.”
Although fans may have been worried, Hodge was not.
“I never lost confidence in these guys,” Hodge said. “Others just have to be able to make up that production you lose in those two players. Yes, it changes things, but this group has found ways to overcome different things.”
Hodge said that Sokolowski was very smart with how he handled the ball yesterday.
“Rowdy definitely settled in and start seeing things,” Hodge said. “No we didn’t put huge numbers passing, but he started relaxing and playing ball.”
Not only were there some different faces on the field last night, but there were also some different numbers. McCallister and Waldrop both traded out their jerseys. McCallister is usually number 12 and Waldrop usually wears a number 22 jersey. Yesterday, McCallister wore number one in support of his teammate Jackson, and Waldrop’s jersey read 2, the same jersey number Utley wore before his injury. Hodge was amazed at the level of camaraderie he saw from these two team leaders.
“I’ve never seen this done that I can remember,” Hodge said. “It’s very unselfish and shows leadership and friendship. I’m very proud of that.”
Next week, the Tigers will travel to compete against the Caldwell Tigers, a team Murray High lost to 42-40 in the final seconds of a game earlier this season. Hopefully, this will be Murray’s chance at redemption.
