MURRAY — The Murray High Tiger football team lost much more than just a game last week in the contest against the Mayfield Cardinals. They also lost one of their most important players: four-year-starting quarterback Hunter Utley.
Utley was injured just before the half and was almost immediately rushed back to Murray for X-rays. It was determined that Utley had both broken and dislocated his wrist, marking the end of his high school football career. Utley finished his season with 2354 yards passing and 30 touchdown pass completions. He was a major contributor to the Tiger offense.
To make matters even worse, another Murray High football star will be missing in the matchup against Fulton County this weekend — Jaiden Jackson. He suffered from an ACL injury last year and has finally decided that he can no longer compete in so much pain. He will be receiving surgery to correct his injury.
Jackson is one of the team’s leading scorers. He has gained 203 yards rushing and 490 yards receiving for a total of eight touchdowns for the Murray Tigers this season. Jackson is also a vital asset to the Tiger’s defense.
Murray High head coach Keith Hodge said, “His explosiveness is so hard to replace. He’s able to make big plays stretch the field. Teams have to know where he’s at on offense, punt return, and kickoff return, but he’s been playing a bad injury for over a year. We need others to step up and fill in. We have some guys very capable.”
Murray could also be without two starting offensive linemen tomorrow due to ankle injuries.
The Tigers will have to make some adjustments, but Hodge said that panicking is not an option at this point in the season. Murray High will have to maintain their confidence in order to finish the season with the amount of success they began it with.
After losing Utley last week, the Tigers struggled with trusting their assignments. That’s something that will have to improve by tomorrow night.
“We put ourselves in very good situations last week and either gave up a big play or didn’t put points on the board we needed,” Hodge said. “Obviously in big games, that’s huge. We fought hard though and like how most of the players responded to how things went.”
The Tigers won’t necessarily have a limited offense tomorrow, but they will definitely have a different one.
“We’ll possibly be more methodical in what we’re doing,” Hodge said. “We can’t let penalties hurt us offensively, something we can control and have to have the mindset and awareness about. We can still put up numbers, but we need to be more concerned with field position, red-zone points, and protecting the ball.”
This Friday especially, the Tigers will have to focus on stopping the run game. Fulton County’s running back Caleb Kimble has totaled 1533 net yards rushing this season for 22 touchdowns. He averages 170 yards and 2.4 touchdowns per game.
“He is playing really well and is their workhorse, so he’s the key for us,” Hodge said. “We have to slow him down and make them throw. Mayfield did what they do last week and did it well. Fulton County doesn’t throw it around like Mayfield does so we’re looking at doing what it takes to make them uncomfortable, and once we get going we should put some points on the board.”
Unlike the last few games, this one is not a district contest for the Tigers. Therefore, it has no determining factor in how the playoffs will go. That doesn’t mean Murray High will lessen their efforts.
“We need to get some momentum back,” Hodge said. “This is another opportunity to play ball. We approach this just like a playoff game. You have to. It’s a mindset. Being in cruise control thinking about playoffs can really set us back. We absolutely have to take advantage of every day moving forward.”
Hodge needs his team to rally around each other for this game.
“We’re dealing with injuries big time, but it’s an opportunity for others to prove and help this team win,” Hodge said. “Experience is hard to replace, but if the effort and confidence are there, we can play well moving forward.”
