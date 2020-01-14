MAYFIELD — If raining three’s equated to actual water then the gym would’ve been evacuated last night after the Tigers’ starters splashed down 13-17 shots from the three-point line in the huge win 73-41 over the Fulton City Bulldogs.
One of the most impressive stat lines you’ll ever see came from Gabe Taylor after he hit 8-10 from beyond the arc and scored a career-high of 28 points to lead the Tigers offense.
With the hot shooting, the Tigers jumped out to a 35-9 lead after just one quarter of play. They made five three’s in the first four minutes and never looked back.
“That’s something that you hardly ever hear about but since the Tilghman game, we felt like we didn’t shoot it well (6-23),” Curtis said. “So we’ve been putting in a lot of extra time in the gym...We want to be able to shoot the ball well. We feel like that’s something that we do well as a team.”
As for Taylor, his insane night was actually less than it could’ve been. Curtis said at a certain point Taylor decided to try to establish some numbers in other stat categories.
“Gabe shot the ball well,” Curtis said. “He had a couple more that he could’ve shot that he passed up on. He said, ‘Coach I want to get some assists,” and I said, ‘Gabe, when you’re hot you’ve got to keep shooting,’ but he’s a really unselfish guy.”
He ended up with three assists and three rebounds.
Grant Whitaker entered the night as the leading scorer for the Tigers and after the first four possessions, he had eight points. He ended up finishing the night with 10 points, four rebounds, and five assists, as he switched roles with Taylor on fire.
“He rebounded well and defended well for us tonight,” Curtis said. “We pushed the tempo tonight a little bit and Grant always starts the game off well for us and that’s what we need him to do. He’s also really unselfish. He doesn’t care about how many points he scores and he saw Gabe was hot so he wanted to get the ball to him tonight.”
Another scorer finished in double figures for Murray High last night. Trey Boggess scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out four assists. That stat line is huge from a guy that has been thrust into a different role due to some key injuries.
“He’s gaining some confidence now that we need him to have,” Curtis said. “He’s a scorer and since Tommy (Waldrop) and Hunter (Utley) have been out he’s been playing a little bit different position and I told him now that it’s championship time he needs to step up and be our third scorer for us.”
Prior to tip-off, Curtis knew his guys needed to get off to a fast start, especially in a venue they haven’t played in this year.
“It was very important in a gym that we haven’t played in this year with a big backdrop and a tournament setting,” Curtis said. “Right now we are 7-0 in Christmas tournaments and games like that and we just want to keep getting better and win a championship.”
As Curtis said, the Tigers seem to thrive on the tournament environment and they will look to stay undefeated in those types of games when they return to Mayfield on Friday to continue their All-A run for a state championship.
