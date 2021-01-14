MURRAY — The Murray High Tigers boys’ basketball team has headed into the 2020-21 season hoping to improve on last year’s 23-7 performance that included a semifinal appearance in the Kentucky All-A State Tournament, and featured one of the up-and-coming stars on the hardwood in the Bluegrass.
Gone are forward Hunter Utley and his 10.7 points per game, center Darius Duffy and his near double-double averages and the main option the Tigers had in the post, and reserve forward Tommy Waldrop due to graduating. Also, senior guard Charvelle McCallister is not returning to the roster.
The Tigers do return their leading scorer, however, sophomore Grant Whitaker. The explosive guard figures to be one of the best players in the region after averaging 18.3 PPG as a freshman. Also returning are sharp-shooting senior guard Gabe Taylor and do-it-all junior forward Trey Boggess to lead the way for a squad that will rely on a lot of reserve youth.
“I am excited about the team we have,” said fourth-year head coach Dior Curtis. “We have a strong group of returning players. Grant is one of the top players in the state in our minds so he will be asked to take on an even bigger role this season. Gabe is one of the best leaders and shooters I have ever seen. Trey will be asked to do it all for our team this season: score, defend and rebound, and he is ready for the challenge. Those three guys have a lot of experience and are ready to take the next step for our program.”
The Tigers will start those three with junior guard speedster Charqwan McCallister running the point and hoping to continue his 45% shooting from behind the arc. Supplementing him in the backcourt is junior guard shooter Caleb Wyatt (45.5% on threes last season), sophomores Dylan Jennings, Colin Wilson and freshman Drew May.
“Qwannie will have an increased role this season,” said Curtis. “He is a very explosive scorer but will have a bigger role as a defender. Drew May, Colin Wilson and Caleb Wyatt will be asked to give us guard depth in many different situations.”
Who will start on the block for the Tigers is still undecided, but it figures to be athletic senior First-Team All-State football lineman Sebastian Lawrence who is nimble enough and would be a load for any defense to move out of the lane. Senior Dijon Miles, junior Rowdy Sokolowski, sophomore Lincoln English and freshman Zavion Carman round out the frontcourt.
“In our front court, we will be young as far as game experience,” said Curtis. “But I am excited to see what Sebastian, Dijon, Lincoln and Zavion can provide us.”
With a record of 2-3 in the Fourth District last year, the Tigers are expecting to improve and look to avenge the season-ending 68-56 loss to rival Calloway in the district tournament, a game that’s still sore in the minds of the team, due mostly because the Tigers swept the Lakers in the regular season.
The season also featured the semifinal run in Frankfort in the All-A Tournament that culminated in an exciting 49-47 overtime loss to Frankfort. Also looming on the schedule is an appearance against Madisonville-North Hopkins in the Marshall County Hoopfest, one of the country’s premier mid-season showcase tournaments, on Feb 20.
“I feel we have the pieces to have a good season,” said Curtis. “Our guys are confident and are ready to get on the floor and play someone else. We want to compete for the All-A and compete in our district to make it to the regional tournament and earn a chance to play in the state tournament in Richmond.”
The pandemic forced the Kentucky High School Athletic Association to delay the start of the season, so coaches and players had to adjust their bodies and mindsets to jump back into action much later in the year than usual.
“With the pandemic going on we will have to be very focused and ready to deal with anything,” said Curtis. “Our opponents may change so we have to be the best version of ourselves.”
