Tigers seeking second-straight trip to regional playoffs

MURRAY — Last season went well for the Murray High Tigers soccer team as they reached the regional playoffs for the first time in a decade. It was a goal that the team put forth to start the year and ultimately achieved with a 9-8-2 record but headed into this season the starting lineup is almost completely changed.
“Our two central defenders, including our goalkeeper, were lost to graduation and we lost three starting offensive players,” Tigers head coach Rosa said. “With seven starters lost, I hope that this year’s junior and senior class can really pick up the slack and step into some big roles. We lost half of our scoring to graduation.”
The leading scorer that returns is Gabe Taylor who had four goals on the season. Compare that to the 28 combined goals lost from Charles Pemwell and Trevor Harrison and it’s easy to see where the opportunity lies for the players that will fill those voids.
As the practices have taken place, several battles have broken out for starting lineup positions.
“We have spots open all over the field and practices have been really competitive,” Rosa said. “The guys have really listened and want to get better which is great. I am starting to see the fire in some of them which will help them secure some minutes on the field.”
For the team to have success in this shortened season, the Tigers will need to mesh well as a unit. According to Rosa, that’s been the team’s greatest strength.
“Our biggest strength is that these guys are all together in this and we don’t necessarily have people in it for themselves,” Rosa said. “They are in it for each other and with that mindset, we can do some really good things. Another positive thing will be that we have size, which will help quite a bit on set pieces and corner kicks. I would like to think we are really dangerous there.”
They will start the season off with a true test against their district foe and the reigning first region champions, Marshall County. With the uncertainty of this season being at the forefront for the last few months, the players are anxiously ready to get the season started.
“I have had to hold some of them back by the collars,” Rosa said. “They are ready to go. With an elongated preseason, no scrimmage games and only just recently being able to game simulate, they are ready for competition.”
Even though they are without several starters from last season, the belief is that experience from last season will carry over for the juniors and seniors that saw time on the field. More importantly, they learned how to play competitively from the senior class as the team lost by just one goal in six of their eight losses.
“Last year’s team was great, there were so many games last season we were in it until the end,” Rosa said. “We won some and lost some, but I am hoping, with this crop of upperclassmen, that the experience may push them over the top and we can really make some runs this year.”
The 13-game schedule runs from Sept. 8 to Oct. 8. and features games against Calloway County (2), Graves County (2), Mayfield, UHA, Logan County, Paducah Tilghman, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Russellville and a team out of Evansville, Indiana.
