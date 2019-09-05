MURRAY — After the blowout win against the Calloway County Lakers in the Crosstown Classic 40-7, the Murray High Tiger football team began practice this week with new-found confidence.
This week the Tigers will be taking on the Marshall County Marshals at home, a team that the Tigers beat 48-20.
In that game, Hunter Utley threw for three TDs and Mark Thompson ran for three TDs. It was a dominating performance overall and the Tigers are hoping to repeat that performance despite some ailments that come from playing football.
The Tigers are suffering from the usual bumps and bruises that occur from a previous week’s game, but that isn’t going to affect the way they approach the game Friday night.
Head coach Keith Hodge said, “There are always things to battle through, but we’ll be ready.”
Once again, the team is putting a heavy focus on playing consistently across the board.
“At times, we are playing really good football,” Hodge said. “Then, we might have a series where we’re just not paying attention to details. Every program in America constantly talks about the little things, and the bottom line is that it’s 100% true. When it’s tough, that’s what will separate you from winning or losing close games. We need to continue to improve everything we do every single week.”
The Marshall County offense is not easy to prepare for because of the misdirection that is involved.
“Unless you’re a flexbone triple-option team, it’s so hard to simulate it in practice,” Hodge said. “So, really it comes down to trust and knowing your assignment play after play after play. Plus, they are mixing things up more this year.”
Another challenge that competing against the Marshals presents for Murray High is the size difference.
“We just flat out have to play faster than them,” Hodge said.
The Tigers are depending on sticking to what they do best in order to win the game.
“A big part of this game will come down to who tackles and wins one on one,” Hodge said.
Last year, returning player Sebastian Lawrence had 12 solo tackles against the Marshals. Hopefully, Lawrence will be able to match that stat this year.
Not that the Tigers need any advantage, but the game will take place on the Ty Holland field this year. Last year, the two teams played in Marshall County.
“We always love the chance to play at Ty Holland and always hope it’s some kind of advantage,” Hodge said. “It’s hard to beat that hometown feeling.”
