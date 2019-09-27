MURRAY — Thursday night, the Murray High Lady Tiger volleyball team was up against a team that is ranked second in the region with a 16-3 record — the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles. However, the record did not frighten the Lady Tigers.
Senior hitter Jamera Jones said, “Our confidence level was pretty high before the game started.”
Unfortunately, confidence did not result in wins for Murray High last night. The team fell 3-0 (25-7, 25-18, 25-21).
Head coach for the Lady Tigers Jennifer Westbrook said, “Yesterday at practice they seemed to be in a better place. Then today they came in, but I don’t think they were ready to fight. They came in feeling good, but they didn’t have that fighter’s mentality when they first started today.”
The Lady Tigers lost 25-7 in the first set against the Lady Eagles.
“I think the first game we were very flat, and I think as the night progressed, they started doing better communicating, but really, they waited too long to finish and to come together and to start playing at the level they needed to,” Westbrook said.
After the first set, Westbrook told the Lady Tigers to play their game. If they wanted to be able to compete, they needed to step up, come together as a team, and figure out what it was going to take to play with a potential that the Murray High volleyball team so often hides within itself.
“That fight came out as the games went on, and they were able to be more competitive and come up with plays that they’re prepared to make,” Westbrook said.
The Lady Tigers were able to tie the game 7-7 in the second set but then let the Lady Eagles go on a six-point run. The set ended 25-18, an improvement from the first, but Murray High had still not reached their full potential.
“As a team, we discussed that we had gotten within ourselves, and we had to get out of that. Fix it here,” Jones said.
Murray High started the third set off a little rocky. They began by giving up a four-point run to the Lady Eagles. Then, something sparked within the team, and they were able to return the battle to Christian Fellowship.
“This team has something about them when they get behind,” Westbrook said. “That’s when they start playing to their potential. It’s almost like they dig a hole and then we climb back out. But I think towards the end of each set when they did start plugging away, that they kind of caught the momentum and were able to begin to come together during those tough times and start to believe in themselves. It just took us too long.”
The Lady Tigers could not make up those lost points. They lost the third and final set 25-21.
“We could have communicated a little bit better,” Jones said. “We just get stuck within ourselves sometimes, but we’ve done a better job throughout the season with progressing with communicating with each other off the court and on the court. We progressed more and more every set. The more we played together, the better we communicated, and the better it got. It was just a tough match really. We feel like we can handle it, but we just have to keep working together and staying together as a team.”
The Lady Tigers will next take on Fulton City on Murray High’s home court on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
