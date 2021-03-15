MURRAY — The revenge tour of the Murray High Tigers left the CFSB Center Saturday afternoon after they completed the season sweep of the Calloway County Lakers with a 61-47 win.
They avenged last year’s Fourth District Tournament semifinal loss in this year’s semifinals, and now advance to the finals on Monday to try to re-dress the earlier season losses to district-leader Marshall County. Led by four players in double-figures, the Tigers (14-7) had a hard time missing shots inside the three-point line, shooting a scorching 80% on 16-of-20 inside the arc.
The Lakers (7-12) started strong in the lane as junior forward Zach Hudgin scooped in a layup, but was matched by a three-pointer from Tiger junior guard Charqwan McCallister, and then Calloway senior forward Evan Garrison found junior forward Matthew Ray in the lane for two and hit his own jumper in the paint to push the Lakers out in front 6-3. A basket for Tiger sophomore guard Grant Whitaker countered by another Ray field goal had the Lakers winning 8-6 halfway through the opening period. Then the Tigers had had enough and burst out with an 8-0 run thanks to four points by senior guard Gabe Taylor to end the first quarter, and the Tigers would never trail again.
Garrison’s six points in the second quarter helped the Lakers stay close. The Tigers outscored them 14-11 in the period, thanks to seven points from Whitaker and four more from Taylor. They pushed their lead to as much as 14, at 24-10, and ended up closing out the half 28-19 as Whitaker raced down the court after a Laker miss and an outlet from junior forward Trey Boggess which he tipped up the court to himself and drained a right-wing three-pointer over the outstretched arm of Laker senior guard Jackson Chapman with one second left.
The third quarter saw the teams trading field goals all over the court; in the paint and beyond the arc. Then an 11-1 run for Murray saw the Tigers start to pull away until Ray broke a three-minute scoring drought for the Lakers with a three-pointer to cut the Tiger lead to 12, at 42-30 with just over a minute left in the quarter. McCallister scored for Murray and Chapman hit all three of his free throw attempts after getting fouled behind the arc by Tiger freshman Zavion Carman to keep the Lakers close at 44-33 as the third quarter came to an end.
A steal and layup from Laker senior guard Jarrett Darnell on the fourth quarter-opening inbounds pass for the Tigers seemed to spark Calloway and fire up the defensive intensity at first, and cut the Tiger lead to seven points, at 44-37 with seven minutes left in the game. The Lakers’ postseason run wouldn’t get any closer than that, however, as the Tigers finished strong down the stretch and eventually pulled away to finish the game and Calloway’s season, thanks mostly to Carman scoring all of his seven points in the quarter on 3-of-3 shooting and 1-for-2 at the line, along with McCallister’s 5-for-8 at the line.
“We did a good job of getting to the spots we wanted and finished,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “Our guys shared the ball well today and when we do that, we have been very successful. We know that most nights Grant and Qwanie will be our leaders, but when Trey and Gabe are scoring for us it makes us hard to defend.”
Calloway was led in scoring by Ray’s 15 points on 4-of-4 shooting inside the arc and Garrison’s 12 points. Darnell chipped in eight points, Chapman had six, Hudgin had four and sophomore guard Aidan Clinton had two points.
Murray’s scoring consisted of 16 points for Whitaker, 14 for Taylor, McCallister had 13, Boggess had 10 points with six rebounds, Carman’s seven points and senior forward Dijon Miles had one point.
Murray is rolling here at the end of the season and has won seven of their last nine, and advances into the district title game against Marshall County, the same team they had beat two weeks ago, but let a lead slip in the final period and came up just short, so they will be licking their chops at this final shot at the Marshals. The rematch will find the Tigers trying to avoid being swept themselves for the third time this season. The game is set for Monday, March 15, at the CFSB Center.
