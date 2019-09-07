MURRAY — The Murray High Tiger football team stepped onto Ty Holland field last night, high off a 40-7 win against the Calloway County Lakers last Friday, and began fierce execution from the very beginning against the Marshall County Marshals.
The dynamic duo of quarterback Hunter Utley and tight end Tommy Waldrop combined for the opening TD of the game on the first possession.
Head coach for the Tigers, Keith Hodge, said, “Right from the start, we came out ready to play. We got good field position and just executed straight down the field. I’m proud of that.”
“Everything was pretty much clicking,” Utley said. “We knew they were going to play soft-coverage. It was a lot of short droves. It was there. We hit it, and the guys executed and got up-field and got some yards.”
The Tigers piled it on in the first half reaching a running clock at 38-0 and eventually won their homecoming game against Marshall 58-7.
The clock began running only four minutes into the second quarter after Utley and Waldrop scored a touchdown and extended the lead to 38-0. As if that wasn’t a big enough gap for the Tigers, Jackson would run 15 yards for another touchdown before the end of the half, making it 44-0.
“We executed on both sides of the ball. We stayed focused. Even though we were up big, we just kept playing,” Jackson said. “That’s just a big thing that we have got to focus on throughout the year.”
Jackson scored three touchdowns before the night was over, and what fans may not have realized is that Jackson had reason to have a little extra ‘oomph’ in his game. Last night besides a victory, Jackson and his teammates were also celebrating his 18th birthday.
“On my birthday, it was amazing,” Jackson said. “The energy was hot. The crowd loved it. I enjoyed myself. I’m glad I had another day. I’m thankful for these teammates. They’re great. They’re amazing.”
Three minutes into the second half, Jackson scored his third and final touchdown of the night. After an extra-point from Noah Merriss, the Tigers’ final score for the third was 51-0. Due to an injured ankle, Merriss hadn’t kicked until that point of the game, the team had been depending on two-point conversions and second string kickers.
However, Hodge said, “He’ll be good to go this next week.”
The Marshals managed to get their one and only touchdown through the Tiger defense at the beginning of the last quarter. A complete pass from Marshall quarterback Quinn Smith to Cody Sorrells for 11 yards ended the shutout.
The last touchdown of the night was scored by Dijon Miles, and the Tigers won the game 58-7.
With such a lead, the Tigers were able to put some back up players into the game.
Jackson said,”Our second string came in hard at the end of the game. They practice very hard during the school week, and it showed. That’s important because you never know who’s going to get hurt.”
Hodge said his teams’ consistency issues from last week made vast improvements in last nights’ game.
“It was a lot better. I thought we played a lot better across the board on both sides of the football. I thought we played really well. I thought we flew around well,” Hodge said. “What you saw tonight is what we’re very, very capable of, but the main thing is being consistent, having a consistent mindset of getting better every day. That’s what we’ve got to do. That’s how we’ve got to play.”
Murray also had significantly less penalties against the Marshals than the Lakers.
“Last week, penalties were terrible. It was better. We’ve got to look back and see what we did wrong on those penalties and see what we can fix and correct, but overall, really proud. I thought it was better. You’re going to have some penalties in the game, obviously, but how you cut back on those things, how you play smart, we’ve just got to work on that,” Hodge said.
Lastly, Hodge would like to see his team communicate better.
“That’s something that young men do struggle with — communication. It’s just something that we constantly harp on. Across the board, I think offense and defense need to keep communicating and doing a better job of that.”
