MURRAY — Head coach of the Murray High soccer team Jared Rosa said you never know what you’re going to get with a crosstown game.
“It could be a nail-biter, a fight to the end, or it could be where a team kind of figures a couple of things out and gets a couple breaks. That’s kind of what we did,” Rosa said. “We made a few adjustments, and it kind of paid off.”
Calloway’s coach Evan Pierce thought his team played well in the first half.
“We connected the ball. We had chances. We contested balls in the air,” he said.
The first half consisted of the two teams trying to figure each other out. Even though Calloway and Murray have versed each other plenty of times, both teams had valuable seniors graduate last year.
The first score of the night was made by Tiger Trevor Harrison in the 18th minute. Three minutes later, Laker Bo Stom saw an opportunity. Murray’s goal keeper Bradley Dawson had come out of the box and Stom was able to run behind him and sink the goal, tying the score at 1-1.
“The first half was really back-and-forth,” Rosa said.
Harrison’s second goal was the last to be tallied on the board for the first half, pushing the Tigers in the lead 2-1.
After seeing how the Lakers played, halftime gave Rosa and his team a chance to regroup and come up with a plan.
“The second half, we started to figure some things out in the middle-third of the field,” Rosa said. “I told them, if they wanted to win the game, they were going to have to move the ball a little bit better, shorten some passes up, go with a little bit lower risk option, rather than just lopping it forward. When they did that, it paid off. We started getting a few more chances.”
Although Pierce was satisfied with his teams’ performance in the first half, the second half was a different story.
“We just stopped competing for 50-50 balls, and that gave them all control in the second half,” Pierce said. “We need to work on stepping to balls. Our biggest issue is they just kept control of the game because they literally won everything in the air, so we need to just figure out some kind of fight to at least jump up and contest it rather than just standing on the ground, watching them go up in the air for it.”
Successful goals from Tigers Michael Mihkael, Jaycob Fitzhugh and Charles Pemwell extended Murray High’s final lead to 5-1. The same score the Lady Lakers had to beat the Lady Tigers.
After the win, Rosa was most impressed by Harrison putting two goals in the box and by the leadership of his seniors, as well as the willingness of his younger players to step up when needed.
“I would say our seniors as a whole have stepped up and really led the team tonight and calmed everybody down and made sure everybody did the right thing in the second half,” Rosa said. “I’m proud of the seniors effort going forward, and some of the younger guys stepped up and made some contributions that we needed. I’m proud of the effort. They listened at half time. They made some adjustments, and it paid off in the end.”
Even after the loss, Pierce couldn’t help but admit that the crosstown games have an atmosphere about them like no other.
“You could hear it tonight just from the two student sections going back-and-forth the entire game,” Pierce said. “You’ve got a lot more people here than your normal district game. It’s just a great atmosphere. I think they (the players) thrive playing in front of crowds like this. If anything, it probably gets them more amped up, ready for the game, which we looked like we were in the first half, and then, in the second half, I don’t know where we went.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.