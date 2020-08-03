MURRAY — After a marathon day at the Murray Country Club, the Murray High Tigers girls’ golf team was announced as the winning team for the Murray Invitational.
With a team score of 353, the Tigers took first place by three strokes over the McCracken County Mustangs. As for Calloway County, they only had three golfers participate which eliminated them from the team competition which requires four member scores.
The Murray High Tigers and Calloway County Lakers were pleased to get the season started at a course they know well.
“I was nervous because this is my home course and I’m supposed to know this place inside and out,” Murray High’s Mary Browder Howell said. “I should shoot really well here, so I was really nervous that I wouldn’t.”
The Murray Country Club course plays to a par of 72 and course conditions were perfect on Friday when the girls teed off beginning at 1:30 p.m. with a staggered start. As part of the COVID-19 provisions, groups of four teed off at the first and tenth hole with gaps of 15 minutes between groups.
“The course was in really good shape,” Howell said. “It’s in the best shape that it’s been in since I’ve been playing golf.”
A total of 39 golfers took part in the Invitational on the girls side, making the event a tier four tournament, and at the end of the day McCracken County’s Madison Glisson walked away the winner with a score of 77. It was a battle in the final two holes between Glisson and Howell, who finished with a 78.
Headed into the 17th hole, Howell held a two-stroke lead over Glisson, but a bogey from Howell and a birdie from Glisson tied things up thru 17 holes. That put added pressure on both players as they teed off on the 18th hole.
“I hit my drive a little bit left,” Howell said. “Then I had to punch and typically when I punch there’s a little bit of draw but I hit it left again. So, I was left of the green and it wasn’t a bad place to chip from, I just blew it by the hole. Then I three-putted.”
Despite a rough finish to the day, Howell shot well enough to put her team in a position to win and the other members of the team came through. Macy Saylor scored an 88, Claire Whitaker had an 89 and Emerson Vaughn scored a 98 to secure the win for the Tigers.
“Our young players came out and he’d their own and I’m so proud of them,” head coach of the Murray golf team Denise Whitaker said. “It was really good to get this team’s confidence going into the bigger tournaments (Monday and Tuesday).”
For Calloway, Skylar Waller led the way with an 84, which was good enough for seventh place overall, even though she struggled down the stretch.
“I doubled the last two holes and that cost me,” Waller said. “I feel like I did decent, but I still have a lot of things to improve on.”
Head coach of the Lakers golf team Charlie Miles said that he saw some bright spots today but also noticed a lack of focus down the stretch from fatigue.
“I think all three girls played good today, but I did notice that they got tired, mentally and physically,” Miles said. “It’s the first match of the season so that’s understandable too, but when they started getting tired they played a little worse and it cost them some strokes.”
Mia Miles of Calloway County finished with an 89 on the day and teammate Javen Campbell shot a 114.
Overall, the tournament was a success and a good measuring stick for the rest of the season with plenty of regional golfers in attendance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.