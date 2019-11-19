HOPKINSVILLE — It was a record setting weekend for Coral Brogan as she set a new team record for the Murray High swim team in the 500 yard freestyle event with a time of 5:32.7 at Hopkinsville.
As a team, the Tigers took third place combined with the girls’ team finishing in second, and the boys’ team in third at the 2019 Rick Cohn Tiger Invitational at Hopkinsville High School on Saturday.
The Tigers’ team continues to improve after starting the season last week at Henry County. Brogan, Meg Robinson, Katelynn Stanczyk, and Jenna Turley won the 400 yard freestyle relay for the second time in as many meets, while the boys side saw Isaac Bourne, Cooper Houck, Daniel Klukan, and Ashkahn Nabavi improve their time and placement in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a first place finish.
The girls’ team took home seven individual awards and placed in two relays. Girls placed in the top eight the following events: 50 Yard Freestyle – Jenna Turley, 2nd; 100 Yard Backstroke – Jenna Turley, 3rd; 100 Yard Breast – Meg Robinson, 8th; 100 Yard Butterfly – Coral Brogan, 3rd; 100 Yard Freestyle – Katelynn Stanczyk, 2nd; 200 Yard IM – Meg Robinson, 3rd; 500 Yard Freestyle – Coral Brogan, 2nd (5:32.17 – TEAM RECORD); 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Coral Brogan, Julianne Schmitz, Katelynn Stanczyk, Jenna Turley 3rd; and 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Coral Brogan, Meg Robinson, Katelynn Stanczyk, Jenna Turley 1st (3:56.51).
The boys’ team took home eight individual awards and placed in two relays. Boys placed in the top eight in the following events: 50 Yard Freestyle – Daniel Klukan, 1st (23.42); 100 Yard Backstroke – John Outland, 6th; 100 Yard Butterfly – Ashkahn Nabavi, 5th; 100 Yard Freestyle – Daniel Klukan, 7th; 100 Yard Breast – Cooper Houck, 3rd; 200 Yard Freestyle – Ashkahn Nabavi, 4th; 200 Yard IM – Cooper Houck, 2nd; 500 Yard Freestyle – Isaac Bourne, 8th; 200 Yard Medley Relay – Isaac Bourne, Cooper Houck, Daniel Klukan, and Ashkahn Nabavi 3rd; and 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Isaac Bourne, Cooper Houck, Daniel Klukan, and Ashkahn Nabavi 1st (1:35.82).
The Murray High Swim Team is coached by Sara Smith and assistant coach John Griffin.
