BARDWELL— The Murray High Lady Tigers went out with a bang last night in their regular season finale against Carlisle County as they ended the night with a 47-35 win.
Calli Carver showed out for the Lady Tigers with a double-double. She totaled 24 points and 12 rebounds. Alyssa Daughrity came off the bench to score a double-double as well. She had 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Murray will return to action on Tuesday as they face off against the Calloway County Lady Lakers in the district tournament hosted at Marshall County.
In their last regular game of the season, the Murray High Tiger boys’ basketball team asserted their dominance against Carlisle County by ending the first quarter by embarrassing them with a 25-8 score.
Carlisle was able to close the gap between the scores slightly, but couldn’t quite turn the score around. It was Murray High who went home with a 63-56 win.
Hunter Utley ended the game with a season-high 27 points and Charvell McCallister totaled 14.
The Tigers will return to action on Tuesday when they battle against Calloway in the first night of the district tournament in Marshall County at 7:30 p.m.
