MURRAY — After demolishing the Trigg County Wildcats 64-27 last week, the Murray High Tiger football team has been reached their bye week. The Tigers have been using this week as an opportunity to refresh their minds and bodies.
Head coach for the Tigers, Keith Hodge said, “During our bye week, we always take the week off to heal and basically refuel. We really like the players to step away to spend time with their families, watch film and catch up on things.”
Hodge said that studying film is an important but overlooked part of football.
The Tigers’ coaches will also use this week to evaluate themselves. After five-straight weeks of games, the coaches will be able to focus in on what changes need to be made as the team moves on with their season.
“We’ve improved in many areas over the weeks, but there’s still room to get better and try to perform at the highest level we can,” Hodge said. “We think we’re starting to see more and more of the things each player is good at and trying to implement those things in our plans. That’s always a struggle early in the season. Growth upfront offensively is going to be a big key for us moving forward.”
Quarterback Hunter Utley has only thrown three interceptions and has thrown 100 complete passes out of 148 attempted. Nineteen of those passes resulted in a touchdown for the Tigers.
Wide receiver Tommy Waldrop is leading the team with 37 pass receptions for a total of 488 yards. Waldrop has scored seven passing touchdowns.
Defensively, Hodge would like to see his team improve with their consistent fundament football.
Stat-wise, Waldrop leads the team with 53 solo tackles and 13 assisted tackles. Sebastian Lawrence has 34 tackles and 9 assists. Lawrence also has five sacks.
Hodge is impressed with the overall effort of his team, especially some younger classmen.
“There’s always a couple (players) that step up and take on big roles whether they were ready, or we knew they would,” Hodge said. “I think, overall, the sophomore class though, dealing with some injuries, has stepped up and helped this team in a lot of ways. Whether it’s stepping in to play a role for a game or two or just being a consistent needed player on special teams. It’s a smaller group that has developed well over the past couple months.”
Speaking of consistent special teams, kicker Noah Merriss has made 21 out of 21 attempted extra-point kicks this season.
Hodge went on to say that there are many benefits to having a bye week at just the right time.
“Number one is getting over some injuries,” Hodge said. “Players have the chance to get over some nagging injuries or pains that come from the repetitive nature of the sport, but they also get to rest their minds a little bit. Yeah, we’re always anxious to play, but getting a week to not think about an opponent helps them rest a little more. Right now, our goal is being the most-prepared and ready team we can be going into district play. In order to compete for the district championship, we have to prepare every day with a great mindset.”
The Tigers will return to action Friday Oct. 4 when they host Fort Campbell. Until then, they will continue to heal and prepare for the back half of the season that could include a state championship run in November.
