FORT CAMPBELL—The Murray Tigers had no shortage of offense on Monday night in the 19-0 win over Fort Campbell on a combined no-hitter by Kyle Crady and Jackson Bell.
Murray secured the victory thanks to 14 runs in the third inning.
Austin Miller, Reese Wilson, Carson Tucker, Kade Gibson, Nathan Rogers, and Miller each had RBIs in the inning.
Crady went two innings and struck out one batter but allowed his defense to make plays in the game. Bell finished the game off in the third with two strikeouts and then a groundout for the win.
Murray hit two home runs on the day. Miller and Wilson had homeruns in the game
The Tigers racked up 11 hits in the game.
Tucker, Miller, and Rogers all managed multiple hits for Murray in the win. n
