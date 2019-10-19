MURRAY — The Murray High Tigers’ football team had to battle harder than they have all season in last night’s game against the Caldwell County Tigers. Murray High was on the trailing end of a close game, something the Murray Tigers haven’t experienced since their first game of the season against Graves County. They were behind Caldwell 42-34 and had less than two minutes to turn the score around.
That’s when Murray Tigers’ quarterback Hunter Utley put the game into his own hands. He rushed for a six-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 42-40 with 50 seconds left in the game. All Murray had to do was score a two-point conversion to tie the contest. That sounds easy enough until one considers the complexity of Caldwell’s defense.
At the start of the play, Utley saw senior wide receiver Tommy Waldrop in the end-zone. Utley and Waldrop have been playing together for what seems like forever, so Utley knew he could trust Waldrop to complete the game-changing play.
Caldwell’s defense said otherwise. Right before Waldrop secured the catch that would tie the game, a Caldwell player stepped in front of Waldrop and intercepted the pass. The game was over 42-40, ending the Murray Tigers’ six-game winning streak.
Despite coming short to tie the game, Hodge raved about the way Waldrop played last night.
“Tommy played a heck of a game,” Hodge said. “He was all over the place, made big plays, did some really good things. On that two-point conversion, I wouldn’t change anything. I think he’s a big-time player, and we’re going to go to him in a lot of situations. He played a heck of a game on both sides of the ball. He didn’t hardly come off the field at all, and he played really well.”
In fact, Waldrop scored the first touchdown of the night, and it was an impressive one at that. Utley and Waldrop teamed up for a 70-yard pass that resulted in six points for the Murray Tigers. Tack on kicker Noah Merriss’ extra point and an earlier field goal, and Murray High was ahead 10-0.
Field goals helped to keep the Murray Tigers on top for a short period. Merriss scored another in the second quarter to bring the score up 20-7.
“Noah had a heck of a game,” Hodge said. “He kicked well.”
At the end of the half, Murray High was leading 20-14. Unfortunately, Caldwell was able to flip the score around in the second half. The Murray Tigers were losing 28-20 with less than four minutes left in the third and seemed to just mentally break down.
“We came out a little flat, a little complacent on what we needed to do,” Hodge said. “It was a big battle. Hats off to Caldwell. I thought they had a good game plan. I thought they played hard. They did some really good things with both sides of the ball.”
Murray High had many opportunities for big plays, but they just weren’t able to complete them.
In the fourth quarter, the game was neck-and-neck. The Tigers were only trailing 35-34 after a 38-yard touchdown from Jorden Duffy. In the next drive, Murray High was able to put a fourth-down stop on Caldwell, and it looked as if the game was about to be in the Murray Tigers’ favor once again, especially when Utley made a big pass to Tommy Waldrop who was only a few yards away from the Murray Tiger end-zone by the time he was tackled. That point could have turned the game around for Murray. Unfortunately, the referees called it back due to a questionable penalty.
Next week the Murray Tigers will face off against Mayfield on the Cardinals’ field at 7 p.m. Murray High will have to be willing to put this loss behind them if they want to be able to come out on top next Friday.
“It’s how you bounce back,” Hodge said. “That’s the thing about football. How are we going to bounce back? Are we going to come out with a bunch of fire in us next week? Hopefully, we’re not going to lay down. We’ve got to be ready to play and play hard. It’s going to be a huge game, and we need to shake things up and come out ready to play.
