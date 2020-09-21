Tigers topple Trigg

MURRAY — The Murray High Tigers celebrated Senior Night, or maybe what should have been named Charvelle McCallister night, with a dominating 41-6 performance over the Trigg County Wildcats, thanks to an incredible, all-over-the-field masterpiece by senior running back McCallister.
The speedster combined for 228 total yards of offense, 110 on the ground with a touchdown and 118 in the air with another score. He didn’t just limit his stats to the offensive side of the scoresheet either, as he was called on for defense due to an injury to junior defensive back Cameron Youngblood and had an interception to go with his 2.5 tackles.
“We had to put Charvelle on defense to step up for Cameron and wow he played really well on both sides of the ball, and never got tired. He’s a big time player and I thought he showed up really big tonight,” complimented Tigers head coach Keith Hodge.
There were plenty of other highlights and great plays for Murray (2-0) all night long, as junior quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski shined under center with 211 yards passing and two TDs to down the Wildcats (1-1). Because of the all-around team effort Friday night, Sokolowski even shared the quarterback duties with senior defensive lineman Sebastian Lawrence, who took over with the Jumbo package and bowled over defenders on his way to an athletic yet destructively powerful nine-yard run with 1:28 left in the first half. The Tigers went into the locker room up 20-0.
Murray’s offense exploded in the third quarter to fire up the running clock and essentially end Trigg’s night due to stellar play again by Sokolowski. At 6:31 in the quarter, he kept the ball and ran in a 14-yard score. After an intentional grounding by the visitors on fourth down in the next series to give the ball back to Murray, Sokolowski’s very next touch at 3:10 had him scampering 57 yards for another touchdown to extend the lead to 41-0. Everybody played well in the effort last night, even some players who got to see the field unexpectedly because of the injury to Youngblood.
“Cameron Youngblood, who plays defense, is a long snapper and does a lot of things for this football team and went down with a knee injury,” Hodge said. “I feel like Wyatt Buffington went in to snap for our punts and extra points and did an absolute heck of a job. That’s a big moment for a freshman to come in and snap like that and I thought he did a great job.”
The Tiger defense should not get lost in the hype of the other side of the ball, however. They played masterfully all night long; the only hiccup coming when the Wildcats scored on a meaningless 18-yard touchdown pass as time expired to ruin the shutout. They limited Trigg to 167 yards of total offense, 54 on the ground and 113 through the air. Seniors defensive back Dijon Miles and linebacker Dire Dougherty led the effort with 6.5 tackles and 4.5 tackles respectively with sophomore safety Colin Wilson contributing 4.5 as well. Conditioning seemed to possibly explain the lapse at the end of the game.
“This week we didn’t condition as well as we should have and this week we’re going to hit it a little bit different,” Hodge said. “I do think it took a toll on us because there were well over a hundred plays tonight. I think Trigg ran over 60 something plays and that takes its toll on anybody and the third quarter lasted forever. Overall, we’ve got to get in better shape which showed up tonight and we’ve got to do a better job during practice.”
The Tigers travel to Crittenden County next Friday, Sept. 25, at 7:00 pm.
