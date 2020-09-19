MURRAY — The Murray High Tigers celebrated Senior Night, or maybe what should have been named Charvelle McCallister night, with a dominating 41-6 performance over the Trigg County Wildcats, thanks to an incredible, all-over-the-field masterpiece by senior running back Charvelle McCallister. The speedster combined for 228 total yards of offense, 110 on the ground with a touchdown and 118 in receiving yards with another score. He didn’t just limit his stats to the offensive side of the scoresheet, however as he was called on for defense due to an injury and had an interception to go with his 2.5 tackles.
There were plenty of other highlights and great play for Murray (2-0) all night long, as junior quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski shined under center with 211 yards passing and two TDs to down the Wildcats (1-1). Because of the all-around team effort Friday night, Sokolowski even shared the quarterback duties with senior defensive lineman Sebastian Lawrence, who took over with the Jumbo package and bowled over defenders on his way to an athletic yet destructively powerful nine-yard run with 1:28 left in the first half. The Tigers went into the locker room 20-0.
Murray’s offense exploded in the third quarter to fire up the running clock and essentially end Trigg’s night due to stellar play again by Sokolowski. At 6:31 in the quarter, he kept the ball and ran in a 14-yard score. After an intentional grounding by the visitors on fourth down in the next series to give the ball back to Murray, Sokolowski’s very next touch at 3:10 had him scampering 57 yards for another touchdown to extend the lead to 41-0.
The Tiger defense should not get lost in the hype of the other side of the ball, however. They played masterfully all night long; the only hiccup coming when the Wildcats scored on a meaningless 18-yard touchdown pass as time expired to ruin the shutout. They limited Trigg to 167 yards of total offense, 54 on the ground and 113 through the air. Seniors defensive back Dijon Miles and linebacker Dire Dougherty led the effort with 6.5 tackles and 4.5 tackles respectively with sophomore safety Colin Wilson contributing 4.5 as well.
