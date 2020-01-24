RICHMOND — Murray High took round two against University Heights on Thursday, this time at the All A Classic state tournament with a decisive 60-33 win.
Defense was key as the Tigers held the Blazers to just 13 points in the half and 20% from the floor. That included 1-8 from the three-point line, a huge defensive emphasis coming into the second meeting. It was a big change from the first meeting where KJ Crump caught fire in the third quarter.
In fact, Crump, who scored 36 points in the first meeting, was completely neutralized by the Murray defense.
“We wanted to take him out of the game and make others guys beat us,” Curtis said. “He is a really dynamic player and if we couldn’t stop him we wanted to make it tougher on him.”
Only one player finished in double digits for the Blazers and that was Will Bryan, who shot just 4-14 for 12 points. That kind of stat line is always welcomed by an opposing head coach, especially when the rebounds are being pulled in and that was absolutely the case Thursday. The Tigers’ size was a big advantage as they dominated the paint and out rebounded the Blazers 42-17.
“That was one of our keys was to win the rebounding war. Especially on the defensive end,” Curtis said. “We did not want to give them any extra possessions.”
Prior to the game, head coach Dior Curtis said his team likes to run in transition but wouldn’t make that the focus because that would play right into the Blazers plan.
Instead, the Tigers took their time and made sure they took good shots, which is reflected by their 56% shooting on the game. They also attacked the interior of the Blazers’ defense well with 42 points in the paint.
“On a new court we felt like with their pressure we could get into the paint and then shoot threes if we needed too,” Curtis said. “We made timely threes when we needed to.”
The balanced attack was led by Grant Whitaker’s 17 points. He also added six rebounds. Darius Duffy scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Charqwan McCallister was a huge boost off the bench with nine points, seven of which came in the second quarter.
“We are happy to get the win and advance,” Curtis said. “We knew they would give us their best shot, so we had to play well to come away with a victory. I felt we played well overall. We had some personal breakdowns but for the most part, we were solid.”
In the final minutes of the game, Curtis was able to get Tommy Waldrop in for his first minutes of the year, and Hunter Utley was able to play 15 minutes for the Tigers. Once they return fully healthy this Tigers team will be quite dangerous, right in time for district and regional play.
“Hunter is finding his way and gelling with our other guys and Tommy has been released but it will take him a little bit to get back to full force,” Curtis said.
The Tigers face Metcalf County tonight at 5:30 p.m. CST in the next round of the All A Classic.
