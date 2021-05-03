MURRAY—The Murray Tigers stayed in it until the end, but Marshall pulled away late in a 10-6 victory on Friday. The game was tied at six with Marshall batting in the top of the eighth when Ethan Landis was hit by a pitch, driving in a run.
Despite the loss, Murray did collect seven hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, Marshall had 12 hits on the way to victory.
Marshall captured the lead in the second inning. Marshall County scored one run when Landis singled.
Murray knotted the game up at six in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jack Elmore singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
Clay Hale led things off on the hill for Marshall County. Hale surrendered five runs on four hits over five innings, striking out three.
Carson Tucker started the game for Murray. Tucker went three innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out two. Nick Holcomb and Caden Kelly entered the game as relief, throwing 4 1/3 innings and 2/3 of an inning respectively.
Murray scattered seven hits in the game. Reese Wilson and Holcomb each managed multiple hits for Murray. Holcomb and Wilson each managed two hits to lead Murray
Marshall County tallied 12 hits. Evan Oakley, TY Davenport, Chase Hayden, and Brady Ives each collected multiple hits for Marshall County. Oakley went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Marshall County in hits.
Murray 4, Montgomery 3
A walk-off single led the Murray Tigers past Montgomery Central 4-3 on Saturday.
The game was tied at three with Murray batting in the bottom of the seventh when Austin Miller singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run.
Kyle Crady pitched for Murray. Crady went seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out four and walking one.
Karns took the loss for Montgomery Central. He allowed zero runs on one hit.
Taylor started the game for Montgomery Central. Taylor allowed three hits and one run over five innings, striking out eight and walking zero.
Murray recorded one home run on the day. Miller had a long ball in the sixth inning.
Miller led the Tigers with two hits in four at-bats. Montgomery Central collected six hits on the day. Blackwell, Owen, and Eddington all collected multiple hits for Montgomery Central.
Todd Central 11, Murray 7
The Murray Tigers lost the lead late in an 11-7 defeat to Todd County Central on Saturday. The game was tied at five with Todd County Central batting in the bottom of the fifth when Andrew Orr’s wild pitch allowed one run to score for Todd County Central.
Murray lost despite out-hitting Todd County Central nine to seven.
Todd County Central got things started in the first inning when Jameson Hunt singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
After the Tigers scored one run in the top of the third, Todd County Central answered with one of their own. Murray scored when Jack Elmore singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. Todd County Central then answered when an error scored one run for the Rebels. Todd County Central scored four runs in the sixth inning. The big inning for the Rebels came thanks to a single by Nate Reding, a sacrifice fly by Tanner Farmer, by Ty Cotner, and an error on a ball put in play by Ethan Bicksler.
Jacob Brandon pitched the Rebels to victory. Brandon allowed four hits and three runs over 2 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking zero.
Carson Garner took the loss for Murray. Garner allowed four hits and six runs over 4 1/3 , striking out three.
Preston Rager started the game for Todd County Central. Rager went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits, striking out four and walking one
Murray had nine hits in the game. Carson Tucker, Kade Gibson, and Elmore each managed multiple hits for the Tigers. Elmore, Gibson, and Tucker each collected two hits to lead Murray.
Todd County Central tallied seven hits on the day. Rager and Brandon all managed multiple hits for Todd County Central.n
