PADUCAH—Two big innings pushed the Murray Tigers to the All “A” Classic Championship with a four inning 15-0 win over the Carlisle Comets on Thursday night.
Murray struck first in the bottom of the first inning.
Nathan Rodgers grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Nick Holcomb from third.
The Comets responded in the top of the second with runners at second and third with two outs.
Carlisle could not cash in on the runners after Holcomb got Carter Bowman to fly out in the infield.
The Comets gave up hits early, but the Tigers could not capitalize on the base runners through the first two innings.
Carlisle had an opportunity in the third to tie the game with two outs with runners at second and third.
Holcomb got out of the scoring opportunity on a strikeout holding on to the 1-0 lead for Murray going into the bottom of the third.
The Tigers again had runners in scoring position with one out and runners on first and second.
Murray was finally able to cash in on the runners on base thanks to a two run RBI double by Reese Wilson to extend the Tigers lead to 3-0.
The Tigers did not end the scoring in the bottom of the third inning. Kyle Crady scored Wilson on a RBI single to extend the lead 4-0.
The big inning continued for the Tigers as Orr hit a RBI single thanks to an error.
Carson Tucker kept the scoring going for Murray on a two run RBI single with two outs to extend the lead to 7-0.
The errors for the Comets started to pile up in the third as they had three errors in the inning.
Kade Gibson got a two run RBI single to right field to make the Tiger lead 9-0 with two outs.
The inning ended on a fly out by Rogers to foul territory for the third out.
Carlisle looked to respond with a two out rally of their own in the top of the fourth with runners on second and third.
The Comets did not score in the inning thanks to a fly out for the third out of the inning.
Murray had the opportunity to put the game away in the fourth inning with runners on first and second with only one out.
Caden Kelley hit a RBI single to put Murray up 10-0 with one out with a runner still in scoring position on second.
Murray had the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth and looked to extend their lead more with Tucker at bat.
Murray did in fact add to the lead as Tucker hit a two run RBI to put the Tigers up big 12-0.
Holcomb hit another RBI followed by a Gibson RBI single put Murray up 14-0 with one out.
Murray ended the game on a walk by Austin Miller to end the game 15-0. n
