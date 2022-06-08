MURRAY — Seven-on-seven football started rapidly growing during the 1990s as a way to help teams work on their offensive and defensive passing games at a faster pace, while sharpening the skills of players on both sides of the ball.
Essentially, it was touch football with helmets, which limited the wear and tear that comes from taking big hits in full pads. Quarterbacks worked on their form, while throwing to a mix of receivers, running backs and tight ends. The only player not going on passing routes was the center.
Meanwhile, a mix of defensive backs and linebackers were able to work on their game as they tried to stop the progress of the offense or, even better, force turnovers. Linemen were left out of the picture entirely.
This past Saturday, the second annual Tiger Throwdown found a way to include the biggest players on a team, while still upholding the 7-on-7 tradition. Under the bright sunshine at Ty Holland Stadium in Murray, the linemen were given their own playground, while their smaller skill teammates competed against other area teams in a tournament.
“That’s something we wanted to integrate this year,” said Murray Middle Head Coach Hugo Hernandez, whose Tiger program hosted the event that not only featured the fast-paced 7-on-7 tournament, but also offered the Big Man Challenge, consisting of five separate events specifically designed for offensive guards, tackles and centers, as well as defensive ends and tackles.
“It is a 7-on-7 tournament and that means that half of the team is left out. Not today! Our offensive line coach, Matt Dennis, did a great job organizing those events and they’re having a blast. They’re out here competing and they’re out here to get faster and stronger.”
The Big Man Challenge consisted of a 1-on-1 quarterback protection/sack battle, tire flip, shuttle run, farmer’s carry and the one that seemed to really tap into the competitive spirit, the tug-of-war, consisting of five players on each side, all wearing helmets of their respective teams.
“Looking around, I’d say we have some of the biggest kids around here today,” said Calloway County Head Coach Thomas Mix, who will be taking the Laker helm for the first time this season, having served four years with both the Calloway middle and high school programs. “It sounded like we did really well in the tire flip and that’s something those kids work with every day. We’ve got a giant stack of tires out (at the Calloway training facility) and that’s what our linemen are moving all of the time, when they’re not lifting weights.”
Hernandez said the idea for his program to host the Throwdown was born a few years ago after Murray Middle, Calloway and other programs from western Kentucky had been making long ventures to the central part of the commonwealth for 7-on-7 events. Saturday’s event was the second Throwdown and there was one dramatic difference, other than including linemen.
“Actually, we couldn’t have picked a better day. It’s just beautiful out here,” Hernandez said of how Saturday’s high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s was much better received than last year’s brutal heat and humidity. “We’ve also got five really strong programs out here from the area (Murray Middle, Calloway, Paducah Middle, McCracken County and Logan County).
“We decided to do this last year because we decided that, after going to Central Kentucky a couple of times, that’s a little too far, so why not do something here?
We’re the first ones to do it and, now, I believe that Paducah is going to have one, Logan (located near Bowling Green) is having one and I’m hearing Calloway may do something in July, and we’ve got a great turnout (a sizable crowd was in attendance) because we’ve got programs that support their kids.”
While the lineman were given their chance to participate, the action was also hot and heavy on the main Ty Holland playing surface, which was divided into two fields of 40 yards in length, allowing for two games to be played at the same time in a round-robin tournament format. No rushes were allowed, nor short passes at or just beyond the line of scrimmage. Games were 20 minutes with the clock running the entire time.
And as the game of football changes, drifting more and more to short passing attacks emphasizing spread formations, this type of event is gaining importance.
“Looking at our offense, we’re going to still be pretty balanced passing/running wise, but this is really good for them as far as helping them see coverages for our quarterbacks, as well as have the receivers run routes and catching the ball,” Mix said. “Defensively, this has those kids really working their feet and their hips and finding that it really helps them make good plays.”
“This is essentially Air Raid 101,” Hernandez said. “So this is strictly for the passing game, and those are more complex now, so our defense is really having to adjust, but that’s what we use it for.”
Hernandez also said that his day was made easier because he has a group of parents that handled organizational tasks, while he was able to coach his team.
“That is a blessing too,” he said. “But that goes along with the aspect that we’re a big family and we’re growing together, plus these kids want to compete and they take pride in it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.