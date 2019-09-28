MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer cruised to another impressive victory on Friday, defeating the Skyhawks of UT Martin 5-0 in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Cutchin Field in Murray, Kentucky.
It was actually the Skyhawks who opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Alice Adams finished a loose ball to give her side a 1-0 lead, but the Racers would go on to tally five unanswered strikes to secure a convincing win - improving to 2-0 against OVC competition in 2019.
Murray State’s first goal would come courtesy of Rebecca Kubin, who carried the ball down the right wing before cutting back and beating the keeper to the top corner, recording the equalizer in the 15th minute of the match.
About 20 minutes later, the Racers captured their first lead of the game, this time thanks to Elizabeth Tilton, who finished a Murray State corner kick delivered by Abby Jones to put the Racers on top 2-1 with just over ten minutes remaining in the first half.
The first-half scoring would not end there, however, as the Racers added one more before the break after Izzy Heckman went on a run down the left wing, slotting the ball back towards Emma Heise who tucked the ball towards the far post with a brilliant first-time finish - widening the Racer margin to 3-1 entering the halftime break.
The Racers showed no signs of slowing down coming out of halftime, scoring their fourth goal of the day when Miyah Watford netted her team-leading ninth goal of the season after she got on the end of a perfectly-weighted ball from Arianna Mendez, beating the keeper 1v1 to make it 4-1 in favor of the Racers.
Elizabeth Tilton would then cap the Racer scoring with her second goal of the day, dribbling from left to right across the top of the penalty area before firing an unstoppable strike into the top corner as the Racers prevailed 5-1 at Cutchin Field in Murray, Kentucky.
For Tilton, Friday’s brace marks her first two goals of the season, while Kubin and Heise bring their season totals to five and three respectively.
“It’s a good performance. Any time you can score five goals, it’s always a bonus…Lizzy (Tilton) scored two great goals. All week we’ve worked on set pieces and she’s been doing that in training. It’s going to happen in games when you do it in training. Credit to her, she deserved the two goals,” said MSU head coach Matt Lodge.
The Racers, who have allowed just one goal through their first two OVC matches, have outscored their opponents 10-1 to begin conference competition.
“They (the defense) are always the unsung heroes. They had a clean sheet on Sunday, and today I think should have been a clean sheet. It was our mistake, a bad one, but for the rest of the game they were solid. Joselle and Karsyn collected runners really well. Izzy and Saraya…I don’t think anyone in this conference is going to get by them easily. I think we have a really solid back four moving forward,” concluded Lodge.
The Racers will be back in action on Sunday when they host the Redhawks of Southeast Missouri State to close a three-game homestand at Cutchin Field. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m.
