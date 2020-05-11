NASHVILLE — The 2020-21 NFL schedule was announced Thursday night and the Titans now know the path they must take if they hope to make a second-straight appearance in the playoffs.
All games are subject to change and there is built-in flexibility by the NFL as a precaution against potential postponement of the season due to COVID-19. If everything goes according to plan, then the Titans will play the following games on the following dates.
Their first game of the year will take place Sept. 14, in primetime on Monday Night Football, as they travel to face off against the Denver Broncos. Last year, the two teams met in week six and it was the last appearance of Marcus Mariota. Denver won the game 16-0, but helped the Titans by forcing them to switch to Ryan Tannehill. The Titans won six of their next seven games.
In week two this year, the Titans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a divisional game at noon on Sunday, Sept. 20. The Titans won their home meeting against the Jaguars last season 42-20 and have had quite a bit of success at home over the last few years against their divisional foe.
Week three is another noon game Sept. 27 on the road at Minnesota. The Vikings lost a big playmaker in free agency, Stefan Diggs, but should still be a tough opponent.
Next up will be a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in week four on Oct. 4 at noon. The Steelers will return Ben Roethlisberger and their potent offensive attack that will test the Titans secondary. Tennessee has lost five of the last seven meetings with the Steelers.
In the second game of a home stretch, the Titans will host the Buffalo Bills at noon on Oct. 11. The Bills have won each of the last three meetings with the Titans in low-scoring affairs.
Rounding out the home stretch in October will be another divisional game. On Oct. 18, the Titans will host the Houston Texans. Last year, the road team won both times they met. In week 15 the Texans pulled off the win in Nashville 24-21, but the Titans answered back in week 17 at Houston, 35-14.
The Titans will have their bye week in week seven, and after the bye they will travel to Cincinnati for a noon game on Nov. 1. By this point in the season, the Bengals will know whether they made the right choice in selecting quarterback Joe Burrow number one overall in the NFL draft.
Tennessee returns home for week nine when they host the Chicago Bears in another noon kickoff Nov. 8. Chicago is still trying to put together some semblance of an offense with Mitch Trubisky, but so far they have struggled with him under center. That bodes well for a Titans defense that has been above average the last three years.
In week 10, the Titans will play on a short week when they get their second game in primetime. It will be a Thursday night game against the Indianapolis Colts at 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 12. The Colts lost Andrew Luck last season to retirement, but replaced him this offseason with veteran quarterback Philip Rivers. In his career, Rivers is 7-2 against the Titans.
After their Thursday night game, the Titans will get a long week to prepare for the biggest task of the season against the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson. It will be a noon game on Nov. 22 in Baltimore. In the playoffs last year, the Titans shocked the world as they took down the Ravens 28-12 in the divisional round.
Just over two weeks after facing the Colts, the two teams will square off for a second time. This time at home for the Titans and in a noon kickoff on Nov. 29. The Titans split the series last year, but won the second meeting with Tannehill under center.
As the month of December starts, the Titans will host the Cleveland Browns in a noon game on Dec. 6. Last season the Titans started the year against the Browns and blew them out 43-13.
The Titans hit the road for week 14 to face the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Dec. 13 at noon. In the two years under head coach Mike Vrabel, the Titans hold the edge 3-1 in the regular season series.
Next up for the Titans will be the Detroit Lions in a home game that will feature a coaching match of friends and former coworkers. Vrabel and Lions coach Matt Patricia both have New England Patriots roots and are very familiar with each others styles. This is the only game that is still up in the air as far as time and date, but is tentatively set to occur either Dec. 19 or 20.
Week 16 will feature a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. It will also be the third primetime game for the Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. for this Sunday Night Football game and with it being a Dec. 27 game at night, temperature and weather could play a big factor. The advantage should go to the Titans if there is snow, with their ability to run the ball with Derrick Henry.
The Titans will wrap up the regular season on Jan. 3 in Houston. Last year the Titans made the same trip to end the regular season and came away with a win, but the Texans still won the division. Houston has proven to be the team to beat in the AFC South as the champs four of the last five years.
