NASHVILLE— The Titans traveled to Carolina last week and fell by a final score of 30-20. They trailed 17-0 at halftime before scoring all 20 of their points in the second half. The Panthers forced three turnovers on defense, and running back Christian McCaffrey provided their offense 166 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed for 331 yards and a touchdown and added 38 more yards and a touchdown on the ground. It was his second 300-yard passing performance in three games since taking over the starting duties in Week 7.
Running back Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns—one on an eight-yard run and another on a 23-yard pass reception. Henry’s eight total touchdowns (six rushing, two receiving) in 2019 are tied for the most in the AFC (Austin Ekeler) and tied for the fourth-highest total in the NFL.
The Titans head into Week 10 looking to even their record to 5-5 with six games to play. Within the AFC South, they are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-5), two games behind the first-place Houston Texans (6-3) and a game and a half behind the second-place Indianapolis Colts (5-3).
Following Sunday’s clash with the Chiefs, the Titans will be off with a bye in Week 11. They return to action on Nov. 24, when they host the Jaguars at noon CST.
Andy Reid, who is in his seventh season as Kansas City’s head coach, led the Chiefs to their second consecutive division title last season and has the organization positioned for another postseason run.
Last week the Chiefs hosted the Minnesota Vikings and clinched a 26-23 victory when Harrison Butker kicked a game-winning, 44-yard field goal as time expired.
The Chiefs have played their past two games without the reigning NFL MVP, quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The third-year signal caller exited their game at Denver on Oct. 17 with a knee injury and has yet to play since then.
With Mahomes out of action, Kansas City turned to Matt Moore, a veteran of 12 NFL seasons, to start each of the last two contests. Moore’s season totals include 659 yards and four touchdowns, and he has yet to throw an interception.
Fans attending the game are encouraged to participate in the “Fill the Boot” drive for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The Titans, in partnership with MDA and the International Association of Fire Fighters, will be collecting monetary donations at the game to help battle muscular dystrophy and related life-threatening diseases. Volunteers will collect donations at several locations outside of Nissan Stadium, beginning at 10 a.m.
The Titans and Chiefs are historic rivals that played an integral role in the formation of the current NFL landscape. In 1959, late Titans owner K.S. “Bud” Adams, Jr. and the late Lamar Hunt, founder of the Chiefs, spearheaded the “Foolish Club,” a group of eight original American Football League teams that would begin play in 1960. Adams’ Oilers played in Houston until moving to Tennessee in 1997, while Hunt’s original Dallas Texans moved to Kansas City in 1963. In 1970, the AFL and NFL merged, and the Oilers and Chiefs became members of the American Football Conference.
The Titans and Chiefs have met 52 times (regular season and postseason), with the Chiefs leading the series, 29-23. After a four-game winning streak from 1990-93, the Titans lost seven out of 10 against the Chiefs until taking three consecutive wins, all at Arrowhead Stadium.
The last time the teams squared off was when the Chiefs hosted the Titans in a wild card game on Jan. 6, 2018. The Titans trailed 21-3 at the start of the second half but came back to win 22-21, tying the second largest comeback by a road team in NFL playoff history. Running back Derrick Henry set a franchise playoff record with 191 scrimmage yards, while quarterback Marcus Mariota completed two touchdown passes, including one to himself on a deflected pass.
On Dec. 18, 2016, the Titans played their coldest game in franchise history, with a kickoff temperature at Arrowhead Stadium of 1 degree. Ryan Succop nailed a 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Titans the win.
Tennessee is 1-2 against the Chiefs at Nissan Stadium, including a 26-17 defeat on Oct. 6, 2013 in the most recent meeting at the Titans’ home.
Prior to their 2017 wild card battle, the two franchises have played two other playoff games, and the Chiefs were victorious both times. They met on Dec. 12, 1962 in the third AFL Championship Game, a contest won by the then-Dallas Texans on a Tommy Brooker field goal in double overtime.
On Jan. 16, 1994, Kansas City’s Joe Montana completed three touchdown passes in the second half to help defeat Warren Moon and the Oilers 28-20.
This week’s game will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, analyst Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.
Within the two teams’ local television markets, fans can livestream the game on their mobile devices from the Titans app (iOS devices) and the Yahoo! Sports app (iOS and Android devices). Restrictions apply. For more information visit TitansOnline.com.
The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells and gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.
Sports USA will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Larry Kahn, analyst Hank Bauer and sideline reporter Troy West have the call.
