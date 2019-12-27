NASHVILLE — With a playoff berth on the line, the Tennessee Titans (8-7) conclude their regular season schedule this week with trip to play the AFC South champion Houston Texans (10-5). Kickoff at NRG Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CST on Sunday, Dec. 22.
The Titans are still alive in the AFC playoff chase with a chance to capture the second wild card, the final spot in the conference’s six-team postseason field. With a Titans win at Houston, the Titans would secure the sixth-overall seed.
This will be the second meeting between the Titans and Texans in a three-week span. They played two weeks ago at Nissan Stadium, with the Texans escaping with a 24-21 win. The Titans erased a 14-0 deficit in the second half before the Texans reclaimed the lead and ultimately won with 10 points in the fourth quarter.
This week’s game will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, analyst Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.
Within the two teams’ local television markets, fans can livestream the game on their mobile devices from the Titans app (iOS devices) and the Yahoo! Sports app (iOS and Android devices). Restrictions apply. For more information visit TitansOnline.com.
The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells and gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.
ESPN Radio will broadcast the game to a national audience. Play-by-play announcer Adam Amin, analyst Dusty Dvoracek and sideline reporter Dianna Russini have the call.
The simplest avenue for the Titans to make the postseason is to defeat the Texans, which would guarantee their second playoff appearance in three seasons and their first playoff berth under second-year head coach Mike Vrabel.
The Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) and Oakland Raiders (7-8) are the three teams still vying for the AFC’s final playoff spot. Even if the Steelers and Titans both win to finish 9-7, the Titans would hold the strength-of-victory tiebreaker.
The Titans also would win a three-team tiebreaker with the Steelers and Raiders at 8-8. However, they will be eliminated at 8-8 if the Indianapolis Colts likewise finish with eight wins and knock the Titans out of the equation. Although the Colts still would not advance, their superior division record would make the Titans the first team out under that scenario.
The three combinations for the Titans to gain entry to the playoffs are as follows:
1) Tennessee win (at Houston) OR
2) Tennessee tie (at Houston) + Pittsburgh loss or tie (at Baltimore) OR
3) Tennessee loss (at Houston) + Pittsburgh loss (at Baltimore) + Indianapolis
loss or tie (at Jacksonville)
This is the third consecutive season the Titans enter Week 17 with a win-and-in playoff scenario. In 2017, they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars to advance, but a year later, they were eliminated when they dropped the finale to the Indianapolis Colts.
With a 23-20 road win last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Texans won their fourth division crown in six seasons under head coach Bill O’Brien. They will enter the playoffs as either the AFC’s third or fourth seed.
In his third NFL season, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has passed for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns with 12 interceptions (98.0 passer rating). His primary target is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is third in the NFL in receptions (104) and sixth in receiving yards (1,165).
When O’Brien was appointed to his post in 2014, he hired Vrabel from Ohio State to coach the club’s linebackers. Vrabel held the job until O’Brien promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2017, and the following year, Vrabel was hired as head coach of the Titans.
The Titans-Texans rivalry is in its 18th year since the expansion Texans began play and the AFC South was formed in 2002. In 35 games, the Titans are 18-17 against the Texans, including an 11-7 mark at Nissan Stadium and a 7-10 record at NRG Stadium.
In the last three seasons, the Titans and Texans have split the annual series, with the home team taking each game.
The Texans have been particularly tough opponents at home. They enter this week’s matchup with a seven-game winning streak against the Titans at NRG Stadium. The last time the Titans won there was Jan. 1, 2012.
Following that win by the Titans, the Texans won eight of the next nine overall meetings from 2012–2016. Then, on Jan. 1, 2017, the Titans ended the run with a win at Nissan Stadium.
The first Titans-Texans game of 2019 was played only two weeks ago, with Houston escaping Nashville with a 24-21 victory.
In the last meeting at NRG Stadium, a Monday night game on Nov. 26, 2018, the Texans won 34-17. The Texans were victorious despite Marcus Mariota setting a franchise record and finishing with what was then the NFL’s second all-time single-game completion percentage—95.7 percent (22 of 23).
With one game remaining in the 2019 season, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to accomplish a statistical feat only reached previously by a pair of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks.
Tannehill took the starting reins in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers and has started every game since then, guiding the club to 6-3 record in that interval. His season statistics include a 70.7 completion percentage and an average of 9.6 yards per passing attempt.
In the history of the NFL, only two previous qualifying passers have enjoyed a season in which they completed at least 70.0 percent of their passes and averaged at least 9.0 yards per attempt: Sammy Baugh and Joe Montana.
Montana led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl XXIV title following a 1989 season in which he completed 70.2 percent of his passes (271 of 386) and averaged 9.1 yards per attempt (3,521 yards).
Baugh directed the Washington Redskins to the NFL Championship game in 1945, while completing 70.3 percent of his passes (128 of 182) and averaging 9.2 yards per attempt (1,669 yards).
Tannehill’s current completion percentage and passing average both rank higher than either figure for Baugh and Montana in those particular campaigns.
Ryan Tannehill’s season totals include 2,544 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions on 188-of-266 passing. His passer rating of 116.5 currently leads the NFL.
If he maintains or improves upon his current numbers, he is in line to set three of the franchise’s major single-season passing records. At his current levels, he would establish new benchmarks for passer rating, completion percentage (70.7) and passing average (9.6).
Steve McNair established the franchise’s single-season record with a passer rating of 100.4 in 2003, his MVP season. Marcus Mariota set the completion percentage mark for the club one year ago, completing 68.9 percent of his passes in 2018. For passing average (yards per attempt), George Blanda has held the team record since 1961, the franchise’s second season, when he averaged 9.2 yards per pass.
Tannehill could become the organization’s only quarterback other than McNair in 2003 to lead the NFL in passer rating. New Orleans’ Drew Brees is in second place behind Tannehill with a 115.7 passer rating.
