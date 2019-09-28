Tennesee Titans Press Release
NASHVILLE— This week the Tennessee Titans (1-2) play their third road game in the first four weeks of the season, traveling to face the Atlanta Falcons (1-2). Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (capacity 71,000) is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT/Noon CDT on Sunday, Sept. 29.
The Titans will make their first appearance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened in 2017. The last time they went to Atlanta in the regular season was Nov. 20, 2011, when the Falcons won by a final score of 23-17 at the Georgia Dome. In 14 all-time games between the two clubs, the series is tied 7-7.
The Titans will have 10 days to prepare for the Falcons after suffering their second consecutive defeat last Thursday night in Jacksonville. The Jaguars pulled ahead early in the first quarter and never relented, ultimately prevailing 20-7.
The Titans fell despite outgaining the Jaguars in total yardage (340 to 292), having nine more first downs (21 to 12) and possessing the ball for 10 minutes more than the Jaguars (35:16 to 24:44).
After falling behind 14-0 within the contest’s first nine minutes, the Titans allowed only a pair of field goals for the remainder of the evening. The Jaguars only had 14 net rushing yards on 16 attempts until Leonard Fournette broke free for a 69-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Titans running back Derrick Henry accounted for the Titans’ lone touchdown. He reached the end zone for the third consecutive week to begin the season, and he now has an NFL-leading 12 total touchdowns (11 rushing) in his last eight games, dating back to the last five weeks of 2018.
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota passed for 304 yards at Jacksonville, bringing his season totals to 92 attempts, 56 completions, 706 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 99.3.
The Falcons traveled to Indianapolis last week and dropped a 27-24 decision to the Colts. They fell behind 20-3 at the end of the first half before twice cutting the deficit to three points in the fourth quarter. However, their late rally came up short, giving them their second loss in three games.
Head coach Dan Quinn is in his fifth season with the Falcons. He led the club to two postseason appearances in his first four seasons, including an NFC title and Super Bowl appearance in 2016. Atlanta is seeking a return to the postseason after finishing 7-9 in 2018.
Now in his 12th year in the NFL, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan owns every major passing record for the franchise. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and was named the NFL MVP in 2016. Last week against the Colts, he was 29-of-34 passing for
304 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Ryan’s primary target is six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones. The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout paced the NFL in 2018 with 1,677 yards on 113 receptions. Through three weeks in 2019, he has 19 receptions for 265 yards and four touchdowns, the latter of which is tied for the NFL lead.
After 14 meetings in the regular season, the Titans-Falcons series is tied 7-7. The series dates back to 1972, three seasons into the AFL-NFL merger.
The Falcons won the last two matchups in 2011 and 2015 after the Titans took five consecutive meetings from 1993 to 2007. The Falcons won four out of the first five contests from 1972 to 1984.
This week marks the first time the Titans will play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened in 2017. The last time the Titans played in Atlanta was on Nov. 20, 2011 at the Georgia Dome. In a 23-17 Falcons win, Matt Ryan passed for 316 yards and a touchdown, while Michael Turner rushed for 100 yards for the Falcons. It was enough to offset a late comeback attempt by Titans rookie quarterback Jake Locker, who completed a pair of second-half touchdown passes to Nate Washington.
The Titans are 2-1 versus the Falcons at Nissan Stadium (opened in 1999). Most recently in the 2015 game, Zach Mettenberger started at quarterback for the Titans in place of Marcus Mariota. Mettenberger was 22-of-35 passing for 187 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Kendall Wright, but the Falcons prevailed 10-7.
