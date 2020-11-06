NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is off to the best start to a season of his five-year career. He has 161 carries for 775 yards and eight touchdowns, all representing career highs through the first seven games of a season, as is his 4.8 yards per attempt.
With another big day against Chicago this weekend as the Titans arrive at the midpoint of their season, Henry can add his name to a noteworthy group of top performers in the first eight games of a campaign.
If Henry produces a minimum of 125 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown against the Bears, it will mark only the 10th time since 1948 that an NFL player recorded 900 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns through eight games. Henry would be the first player to do so since Seattle’s Shaun Alexander in 2005.
Six total players account for the nine previous such occasions: Jim Brown (1958, 1959, 1963), Jim Taylor (1962), Eric Dickerson (1983), Emmitt Smith (1995), Terrell Davis (1997, 1998) and Alexander.
If Henry gets to 900 rushing yards by Game 8, he would join Chris Johnson (959 in 2009) as the franchise’s only players to hit the mark. With his ninth rushing touchdown, he would accompany Earl Campbell (11 in 1979) and LenDale White (10 in 2008) as the club’s only players to do so in eight games.
NFL players since 1948 with a minimum of 900 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns through a team’s first eight games of a season:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.