NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans (1-0) play the first home game of their preseason schedule this week, welcoming the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots (1-0) to Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143). Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Aug. 17.
THE BROADCAST
The game will be televised regionally on the Titans Preseason TV Network, including flagship WKRN-News 2 in Nashville. Play-by-play announcer Dan Hellie and analyst Charles Davis will call the action, and Cory Curtis will report from the sidelines.
Within the Nashville television market, fans can livestream the WKRN broadcast on their mobile devices at the Titans app and the Titans mobile website (TitansOnline.com). Additionally, local fans can watch on desktop computers at TitansOnline.com.
The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells and gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.
TITANS, PATRIOTS TO HOLD JOINT PRACTICES
This week’s game follows two joint practices that the Titans and Patriots will hold during the week at Saint Thomas Sports Park. The sessions will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 15, beginning at 9:50 a.m. each day and lasting approximately two hours. The practices are free and open to the public, subject to weather conditions.
The Aug. 15 practice is the final opportunity in 2019 for fans to watch the Titans practice.
LAST WEEK IN PHILADELPHIA
The Titans opened the preseason on the road last week with a 27-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside each completed two touchdown passes, and the Titans defense held the Eagles to 227 yards and 10 first downs.
Starting quarterback Marcus Mariota was on the field for the first series of the game. He completed four passes for 24 yards—all to wide receiver Adam Humphries, a 2019 unrestricted free agent acquisition from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Four different Titans caught a touchdown pass: fourth-year tight end MyCole Pruitt, second-year tight end Anthony Firkser, second-year wide receiver Cody Hollister and third-year wide receiver Tanner McEvoy.
Meanwhile, second-year wide receiver Kalif Raymond led the offense with six receptions and 80 yards, and he added three punt returns for 35 yards (long of 27) and a kickoff return for 24 yards. Raymond, who finished last season on the Titans practice squad, has spent time with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and New York Giants since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016.
THE PATRIOTS
At the conclusion of the 2018 season, the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl with head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.
Belichick, who was born in Nashville, has 292 career wins as a head coach to rank third in NFL history, while his .685 career winning percentage is first in NFL history. He is in his 20th season as Patriots head coach.
Brady, who enters his 20th NFL season, ranks fourth all-time with 70,514 passing yards. The three-time NFL MVP totaled 4,355 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in 2018, ultimately leading the Patriots to a Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
Last week, the Patriots began the preseason with a 31-3 win at the Detroit Lions. Brady did not play in the contest, as New England instead went with 11th-year veteran Brian Hoyer (12-14, 147 yards, two touchdowns).
