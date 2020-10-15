NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans, who are 4-0 for the first time since 2008 and for the second time in franchise history, host the AFC South rival Houston Texans (1-4) this week. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for noon CDT on Sunday, Oct. 18.
The Titans will have a short week to prepare for the Texans after hosting the Buffalo Bills last week in the franchise’s first ever Tuesday contest. The matchup was changed from Sunday to Tuesday due to the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak following their Week 3 trip to Minnesota. The Titans’ original Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to Oct. 25, their original bye date.
At the time of the Bills game, the Titans had eight players on their reserve/COVID-19 lists, including five from their active/inactive roster and three from their practice squad. At the outbreak’s peak, there were a total of 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 lists.
This week marks the Titans’ second consecutive game hosting fans at Nissan Stadium. Ticket sales to season ticket members were limited to 15 percent of the venue’s normal capacity. The number of fans allowed this season has the potential to increase to 21 percent of the venue’s normal capacity under current Center for Disease Control guidelines.
THE BROADCAST
This week’s game will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Greg Gumbel, analyst Rich Gannon and reporter Jay Feely.
Fans can livestream the game on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android) and on TennesseeTitans.com mobile web. Restrictions apply. For more information visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.
The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.
Additionally, Compass Media Networks will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Bill Rosinski and analyst Chad Brown will have the call.
