NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans (10-7) travel to Baltimore this week to face the AFC North champion Ravens (14-2) in an AFC divisional playoff game. Kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium (capacity 71,008) is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. EST/7:15 p.m. CST on Saturday, Jan. 11.
The winner will advance to the AFC championship game to play either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Houston Texans, who meet Sunday in Kansas City.
The Titans earned the opportunity to play the Ravens in the divisional round after defeating the AFC East champion Patriots 20-13 last week at New England. Second-year head coach Mike Vrabel led the team to victory in his first career postseason game with the Titans.
In the win, running back Derrick Henry set new franchise single-game postseason records with 182 rushing yards and 204 scrimmage yards. He tallied the most rushing yards in an NFL playoff game since Green Bay’s Ryan Grant ran for 201 yards against Seattle on Jan. 12, 2008. His scrimmage yards total was the league’s highest in the playoffs since Indianapolis wide receiver T.Y. Hilton had 224 yards against Kansas City on Jan. 4, 2014.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill notched a win in his first career postseason game, passing for 72 yards and a touchdown. Since Tannehill took over the starting duties in Week 7 of the regular season, the Titans are 8-3.
Meanwhile, the Titans defense limited the Patriots to 13 points, which tied for the lowest amount by the Patriots in 41 playoff games since 2001 under head coach Bill Belichick. The Titans shut out the Patriots in the second half.
Since Ryan Tannehill took over the starting quarterback duties in Week 7, he has thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game, including one last week to help the Titans win at New England.
From Week 7 through the end of the regular season, he accounted for 26 total touchdowns—22 through the air and four on the ground. He tied New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (25 passing, one rushing) for the second-largest total in that span.
Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson ranked first with 30 total touchdowns, passing for 25 touchdowns and reaching the end zone five times on rushing attempts.
Jackson led the NFL with 43 combined passing (36) and rushing (seven) touchdowns.
The Ravens had a first-round playoff bye after clinching the AFC North and the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a franchise-best 14-2 record in the regular season. They closed out the season with 12 consecutive victories, setting another team record.
Second-year quarterback Jackson is an NFL MVP candidate after becoming the only quarterback in NFL history to reach 3,000 passing yards (3,127) and 1,000 rushing yards (1,206) in a single season. His 36 passing touchdowns led the NFL, and he reached the end zone seven times on rushing attempts to give him a league-leading 43 combined touchdowns.
A Titans victory would give them their first AFC Championship game appearance since 2002, and their first two-win postseason since 1999.
