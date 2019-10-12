NASHVILLE— The Tennessee Titans (2-3) travel to face the Denver Broncos (1-4) this week in a late afternoon matchup. Kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High (capacity 76,125) is scheduled for 2:25 p.m. MDT/3:25 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Oct. 13.
THE BROADCAST
This week’s game will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon, analyst James Lofton and sideline reporter John Schriffen.
Within the two teams’ local television markets, fans can livestream the game on their mobile devices from the Titans app (iOS devices) and the Yahoo! Sports app (iOS and Android devices). Restrictions apply. For more information visit TitansOnline.com.
The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells and gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.
TITANS LOOK TO EVEN
RECORD AFTER HOME LOSS
The Titans hosted the Buffalo Bills last week and suffered a 14-7 defeat. A seven-yard touchdown pass from Bills quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Duke Williams with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter provided the difference.
Running back Derrick Henry scored the Titans’ lone touchdown on a one-yard run in the third quarter. He recorded his fourth game this season with at least one touchdown.
Quarterback Marcus Mariota was 13-of-22 passing for 183 yards. He did not commit a turnover and remains the NFL’s only quarterback to start every game through five weeks without throwing an interception or losing a fumble.
Meanwhile, the Titans defense collected four total sacks, giving them three performances in 2019 with four or more sacks. Their 17 sacks make up the fourth-highest total in the NFL. Safety Kevin Byard also notched his second interception of the season in the loss.
The Titans registered their third game of 2019 in which they allowed 14 or fewer points. Additionally, for only the third time since 1999 (2000 and 2008), no Titans opponent has scored more than 20 points in the first five games of a season. Allowing an average of 15.2 points per game, the Titans rank fifth in the NFL in scoring defense.
THE BRONCOS
The Broncos were on the road in Los Angeles last week and earned their first win, defeating the Chargers 20-13. Running back Phillip Lindsay rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown, while the Broncos defense forced three turnovers.
Head coach Vic Fangio is in his first season with the Denver Broncos. A 40-year coaching veteran with 32 seasons of NFL experience, Fangio previously served as the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015–2018.
Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco was acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens during the offseason. In 11 seasons in Baltimore, he led the Ravens to a 96-67 regular-season record and 10-5 postseason mark, and he established the organization’s career record in every major passing category.
The Broncos defense is led by ninth-year outside linebacker Von Miller. The seven-time Associated Press All-Pro leads the NFL in sacks (100) and forced fumbles (25, tied) since entering the NFL in 2011.
This is the 42nd all-time meeting between the Broncos and Titans, two of the eight charter members of the American Football League. The Titans lead the series with a 23-17-1 record, including a 22-15-1 record in the regular season and 1-2 mark in the playoffs.
While they met twice per year in nine out of 10 AFL seasons (1960-69), these two franchises have seen little of each other in recent history.
Outside of a pair of preseason games (1998 and 2006), they have played just six times since the Titans moved to Tennessee.
Most recently, the Titans and Broncos squared off at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 11, 2016. In a game that featured 180 rushing yards by the Titans and 350 passing yards by the Broncos, the Titans outlasted the defending Super Bowl champions for a 13-10 victory. The Titans defense produced three sacks and recovered two fumbles—the second of which came in the final minute to seal the victory. The Broncos were limited to 18 total rushing yards—the fifth-lowest total ever allowed by the Titans/Oilers defense.
On Dec. 8, 2013, the last time the Titans visited Mile High, Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning passed for 397 yards and four touchdowns, and Matt Prater set an NFL record with a 64-yard field goal in a 51-28 Broncos victory. In the aerial attack, Manning accounted for the second highest number of attempts (59) and completions (39) against the Titans in the franchise’s history.
The Broncos have won two out of three playoff meetings between the clubs. Dan Pastorini and Earl Campbell led the then-Oilers to a 13-7 Wild Card win in 1979 and would eventually fall in the AFC Championship Game that season to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Oilers and Broncos also played in Divisional Playoff games following the 1987 and 1991 seasons, with quarterback John Elway leading the Broncos to victory both times.
WR A.J. Brown can become the fourth player in the “Titans era” (1999–present) to have a pair of 100-yard receiving games in his rookie season, joining Kenny Britt (2009), Justin Hunter (2013) and Dorial Green-Beckham (2015).
DT Jurrell Casey (47.0 career sacks) needs one sack to tie Robert Brazile (48.0) for seventh place on the franchise’s all-time sack chart.
RB Derrick Henry can record his second 100-yard rushing game of 2019 and his sixth career 100-yard rushing game in the regular season. He can also record his fifth game of 2019 with at least one rushing touchdown.
P Brett Kern (159 games with the Titans) can pass Mike Munchak (159) for seventh place on the team’s all-time career games played list.
OLB Harold Landry III (four sacks in 2019) can record his third consecutive game with at least one sack. He also needs one sack to surpass the 4.5 sacks he had during his rookie season in 2018.
QB Marcus Mariota can record his sixth consecutive game without a turnover to begin the season and could notch his ninth career 300-yard passing game.
TE Delanie Walker (28 touchdown receptions with the Titans) needs one touchdown reception to pass Nate Washington (28) for eighth place on the franchise’s all-time touchdown receptions list.
