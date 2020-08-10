NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans players reported to Saint Thomas Sports Park this week for the start of training camp last week.
It was the first time since January that the full Titans roster accessed team headquarters. The entire offseason program was conducted in a virtual setting due to the coronavirus outbreak, which continues to impact the way the NFL and the Titans are conducting business.
In what promises to be a training camp unlike any other that has come before it, this year’s itinerary includes an initial period of testing, meetings and physicals; an eight-day on-field acclimation period; a four-day on-field ramp-up period; and no more than 14 total padded practices from Aug. 17 through Sept. 6.
Throughout camp, players will follow COVID-19 testing protocols established by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, including daily testing for at least the first two weeks.
No fans will be present for training camp practices this year at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
Additionally, all preseason contests were canceled by the NFL as a result of the pandemic, marking the first time in Titans/Oilers history the franchise will embark on a regular season without first playing a preseason slate.
The Titans are scheduled to visit Denver to open the regular season against the Broncos on Sept. 14, and they play their first home game at Nissan Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 20.
Executive Vice President/General Manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel were tasked with building and maximizing the Titans roster through the unprecedented obstacles of 2020.
The Titans will carry an 80-man roster through camp, down from 90 players in camp a year ago. The final reduction to 53 players is scheduled for Sept. 5.
A new reserve list category was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Players on reserve lists such as reserve/COVID-19 or reserve/injured do not count toward the NFL’s roster limits.
A notable change for 2020 is the increase in practice squad size to 16 players per club—up from 10 players in 2019 and increased from the 12-person limit established in the new NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement that was struck early in the 2020 offseason. Six of the 16 practice squad players are allowed to have no limitations as to their number of earned accrued NFL seasons, helping clubs increase the availability of experienced veterans. Teams can form their initial practice squads on Sept. 6.
Robinson and Vrabel hope to take the next step with a Titans team that was one game from the Super Bowl in 2019. The Titans fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game, ending a memorable run on the heels of a 2-4 start to the regular season. They finished the season at 9-7, earned a wild card berth, and then went on the road to knock off the New England Patriots and the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the first two playoff rounds, respectively.
Tennessee achieved its fourth consecutive winning record and its second playoff berth in four seasons since controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk hired Robinson as general manager. With 9-7 finishes every year since 2016, the Titans own the NFL’s fourth-longest active streak of winning records. Only the New England Patriots (19), the Seattle Seahawks (eight) and the Chiefs (seven) have longer such streaks.
Turning their attention to the offseason, the Titans signed several free agents to address depth and provide veteran competition at several key spots. Included in the signings were former Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr., former Falcons defensive lineman Jack Crawford and former Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph.
In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Titans chose six total players, beginning with Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson with the 29th overall pick in the first round. The draft class also includes second-round cornerback Kristian Fulton (Louisiana State), third-round running back Darrynton Evans (Appalachian State), fifth-round defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (North Carolina State), seventh-round quarterback Cole McDonald (Hawaii) and seventh-round defensive back Chris Jackson (Marshall).
Robinson’s two most critical moves since the AFC Championship game though was locking up a pair of the team’s own free agents with new, multi-year contracts—quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry.
Tannehill, acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, was a catalyst for the team’s resurgence in 2019, taking control as the starter in Week 7 and finishing the campaign with a league-best 117.5 passer rating. He was named to his first Pro Bowl and voted the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.
Henry won the NFL’s rushing title with 1,540 yards on 303 attempts (4.8 avg.). His 16 rushing touchdowns put him in a tie with Green Bay’s Aaron Jones atop the league leaderboard and placed second in franchise annals. Over his final nine games—six games in the regular season plus three playoff appearances—Henry totaled seven 100-yard performances. In addition to being selected to his first Pro Bowl, he garnished second-team Associated Press All-Pro recognition and the FedEx Ground Player of the Year award.
The Titans’ leading receiver in 2019 was rookie A.J. Brown, a second-round pick. Brown finished first among all NFL rookies in receiving yards (1,051), and he tied for the rookie lead in touchdown receptions (eight). Among all players, his 20.2-yard receiving average ranked second (20.4 by Mike Williams). At the conclusion of the season, Brown finished third in AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.
In total, the Titans return 10 of their 11 regular offensive starters from last season. The lone exception is at right tackle, where veteran Dennis Kelly and Wilson are expected to compete.
The offensive coaching staff remains intact, as Arthur Smith enters his second year as offensive coordinator after an impressive debut. The 2019 Titans ranked third in the NFL in rushing (138.9 yards per game), first in red zone efficiency (75.6 touchdown percent), fourth in yards per play (6.12) and tied for third in total touchdowns (54). Over their final 10 games (Week 7-17), they ranked third in both scoring (30.4 points per game) and total offense (406.2 yards per game).
The vast majority of key contributors on defense return as well. The unit’s major statistical leaders in 2019 were safety Kevin Byard (five interceptions), outside linebacker Harold Landry III (nine sacks) and inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (139 tackles), and all three are back in their same roles.
The defense does face significant changes to its leadership structure, however. After running the defense for two seasons, during which time the Titans finished second in the NFL in points allowed per game (19.3), former defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement on Jan. 20.
Additionally, the Titans have hired a new secondary coach and a new inside linebackers coach. Veteran coaches Anthony Midget and Jim Haslett were picked by Vrabel for those respective positions.
In his first two seasons with the Titans, Vrabel led the team to 20 total wins—18 in the regular season and two in the playoffs. It amounted to the second-highest win total in franchise history in a head coach’s first two years (Jack Pardee, 21 wins), and Vrabel became the organization’s first head coach to win multiple playoff games within the first two years.
Since the NFL’s current 12-team playoff format began in 1990, the Titans became only the third team to advance to a conference championship game after beginning the season with a record of 2-4 or worse (2002 Titans and 1996 Jacksonville Jaguars). The 2019 Titans also were the sixth No. 6 playoff seed to advance to a conference championship game and the first since 2010 (Green Bay Packers and New York Jets).
The 2020 campaign looms with a new set of challenges. Without the benefits of going through an in-person offseason or preseason games, the Titans have only 43 days from their first full-squad team meeting of training camp on Aug. 2 until their Sept. 14 opener at Denver on Monday Night Football.
Among their 16 games during the regular season, the Titans play a total of six contests against five playoff clubs from 2019. Half of their road games are against playoff teams: the Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 27), the Baltimore Ravens (Nov. 22), the Green Bay Packers (Dec. 27) and the Houston Texans (Jan. 3). The Texans, who are the reigning AFC South champions, also visit Nissan Stadium on Oct. 18.
With regard to fan attendance at Nissan Stadium for the 2020 season, the Titans are currently working closely with NFL, state and local officials on a solution for Titans games to be developed with the health and safety of fans at the forefront of all decisions.
Based on CDC guidelines and initial feedback from other governing authorities, it is unlikely that Nissan Stadium will be open to full capacity this fall. The presence of and the exact number of fans has not yet been determined.
“The health and safety of our players, staff and fans are our highest priorities as we explore ways to accommodate Season Ticket Members at Nissan Stadium this season,” said Titans president/CEO Burke Nihill. “We are in the process of working with the NFL, Metro Health Department and healthcare professionals to determine how we can safely provide a first-class experience for Titans fans this fall.”
The Titans hope to share more information in the coming weeks.
