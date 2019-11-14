MURRAY — For the first time in school history, the Murray State University bass fishing team earned the title of Central Conference School of the Year.
They did so with an overall team score of 1,761 points in the 2019 YETI FLW College Fishing season. The School of the Year title annually goes to the school that has the highest year-end point total in the standings at the conclusion of the regular season. Points are awarded to the top two finishing teams from each school that competes in an FLW College Fishing tournament.
On April 12, the Racers got off to a great start towards this honor with a top finish by Hunter McKinley and Brendan Bingham, plus a 16th-place finish by Adam Puckett and Clay Evans. That was in a field of 108 boats on Lake Cumberland.
The team followed that up with a pair of top-10 finishes on July 19 on the Mississippi River at La Crosse. McKinley and Bingham finished in fourth and the duo of Jordan Hartman and Will Gentry finished in sixth in a field of 105 boats.
“Winning this (School of the Year title) takes the whole team competing and helping each other out as much as possible. It’s not an easy thing to do,” Hartman said. “Tournament fishing is all about momentum and we started strong and ended strong keeping it going all season just like we needed to.”
Headed into the final tournament on the Lake of the Ozarks against a field of 131 boats, the guys knew they had to finish well to earn the coveted title.
“We knew going into it that it would be close if we got a top 10,” Hartman said. “About noon during the tournament, we thought we were done, then a flurry happened and we caught three or four. We ran in the back of a pocket and Will caught our biggest one. With 10 minutes to go, we pulled in on a point and put our last keeper in the boat. It was awesome. As soon as I saw who had weighed what, I was pretty sure we had it won. I had it in the back of my mind all day.”
Hartman and Gentry weighed in and finished in eighth place which earned them some crucial points. Puckett and Blake Albertson came in with a haul good enough for 10th and the title was won.
The final standings put Murray State at 1,761 nearly 100 points ahead of the second-place McKendree University out of Lebanon, Illinois.
The YETI FLW College Fishing Conference School of the Year title is determined by the total accumulated points from three regular-season conference events. Three hundred points are awarded to the winning team in each tournament, 299 for second, 298 for third, and so on. Each school receives the total points earned by their top two teams in each tournament.
“This will bring publicity to the school and being a senior I want to see this program excel in years to come,” Hartman said. “With Kentucky Lake being in our backyard it really shapes a fisherman up to be able to go to any body of water and compete, I think that’s the biggest part of our success. We catch fish from inches to 30 feet all different ways here.”
The incredible accomplishment puts Murray State on top of the fishing world and for Hartman, it means more than just hardware. It’s about potentially reaching a new audience and finishing his college career on the right note.
“Earning that title means a lot to me, especially being a senior. I want to see this program continue to grow and having that under the team’s belt is huge,” Hartman said.
