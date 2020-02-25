MURRAY — For the third time this year, the Murray High Tigers and Calloway County Lakers will face off on the basketball court, but the stakes are at an all-time high tonight.
With a berth to the regional tournament on the line for the winner and the end of a season for the losing side, the cards will all be out on the table and the playbooks will be emptied. Both sides will lay it all on the line for the opportunity to prolong their season and that’s what the postseason is all about.
The first two meetings ended the same, with the Tigers on top, but the games couldn’t have been more different. In the first game, Murray High went into Jeffrey Gymnasium and ran it up on the Lakers. It was an early meeting in December, with both teams still getting into the flow of who they were and what they wanted to do on both sides of the court. The Tigers were a little further ahead in their progression and won it 63-37.
Nearly two months later, in the first week of February, the Lakers took the fight to the Tigers inside the CFSB Center. After three quarters of play, Calloway led. Still, the Tigers found a way in the fourth quarter to disrupt the Lakers offense and Charqwan McCallister found a rhythm for 17 points to guide the Tigers to a win 45-38. It was improbable, but a win nonetheless. Now, headed into tonight, head coach of the Tigers Dior Curtis said, winning in two completely different ways is going to be what gives his guys the confidence to do it a third time.
“Winning both games in different fashions has been important for our confidence. We won the first game by a lot and had a come from behind win in the second game but we know Calloway is a veteran team that is very well-coached,” Curtis said. “We expect their best game tonight. We know that the crosstown rivalry is huge but a trip to the regional tournament makes it even bigger at this point in the season.”
As for the Lakers, head coach Brad Cleaver said his team gained a little momentum with their big district win over Marshall County to wrap up district play.
“A big team win this time of year is what you want heading into tournament play,” Cleaver said.
There are a number of things that can be pointed at and considered keys to the game, but the reality is simple. The team with the fewest mistakes and the most points will win. These guys just have to focus on the moment and try not to get overwhelmed.
“We have to play our game. We can’t worry about what’s next and play each possession like it is our last, which in theory it could be,” Curtis said. “Execution is key this time of the year, so we have to be simple and make plays on both ends of the court.”
Both teams have made huge strides from the beginning of the year to now.
“I am pleased with our progression and believe we are ready for tournament battle,” Cleaver said. “We just have to trust in our training and process and embrace the opportunity.”
Although both sides will have new wrinkles to use, the Tigers are hoping to not need them.
“We always have things that we can use in certain situations but if we do things like we can, we won’t have to use anything special,” Curtis said.
As for the Lakers, “all cards will be on the table Tuesday Night no doubt,” Cleaver said.
Cleaver has leaned on Chandler Steele, Kade Mize, and Cade Butler all season long. However, in games like this, there is always one player that isn’t top of mind, that will leave his mark. For Calloway that could be a number of different guys, but it won’t be Evan Garrison, who is out sick for the remainder of the season, and it won’t be Montreal Rogers, who is also out for the remainder of the season. Instead, it will have to come from guys like Ki Franklin and possibly Jackson Chapman. Both were part of big moments last year and can rise to the occasion tonight. But, they aren’t the only ones that could arise from the shadows either.
“Ki Franklin and Jarrett Darnell both have shown throughout the season that they belong on the big stage,” Cleaver said. “Jackson Chapman and Mathew Ray have also been sharp as of late.”
On the Murray side, Grant Whitaker, Darius Duffy, and Hunter Utley have been remarkable, but much like the Lakers, there are a few individuals that could steal the spotlight tonight.
“Trey Boggess has been practicing well and is more comfortable, and Gabe Taylor didn’t play in the last meeting against them, so we look for them to give us a boost,” Curtis said.
By the numbers, Calloway is scoring just shy of 60 points per game, but just 37.5 per game against the Tigers. Defensively, they have given up an average of 54 points per game. For the Tigers, they averaged 63.5 points per game this year, and 54 per game against the Lakers. On defense, the Tigers have been great holding their opponents to 50 points per game.
One season ends tonight, and the other goes on to include at least two more games. It’s a sad reality because both teams could make a case for being in the top five in the region and one will go home tonight to watch the rest of the tournament from the sidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.